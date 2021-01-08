West Ham striker Haller joins Ajax on a permanent deal

Published: 8:38 AM January 8, 2021

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (left) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. - Credit: PA

West Ham United can confirm Sébastien Haller has joined Ajax on a permanent basis for an undisclosed fee.

The Ivory Coast international centre-forward ends his stay with the Hammers after making 50 appearances in all competitions and scoring 14 goals across 18 months, following his summer 2019 arrival from German club Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 26-year-old returns to the Netherlands, where he previously spent two-and-a-half seasons with Utrecht.

He was one of a number of expensive signings made by former manager Manuel Pellegrini who did not perform to the levels anticipated.

Pellegrini was sacked in December 2019 and David Moyes eventually steered the club away from relegation trouble.

Despite his struggles in east London, Haller scored arguably a Goal of the Season contender with his outrageous overhead kick against Crystal Palace last month, in what was his third league goal of the season.