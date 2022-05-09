Riders return at Remembering West Ham Speedway event on May 21

A poster to publicise a special speedway event taking place on May 21 - Credit: Phil Ranson

A special event to remember West Ham Speedway is being held on Saturday, May 21.

The World Speedway Riders Association is staging 'Gone But Not Forgotten' at Paradise Wildlife Park, Herts (EN10 7QA) to mark the 50th anniversary of the last-ever meeting in 1972.

And 14 former West Ham riders have agreed to attend the event, with Sverre Harrfeldt and Bengt Jansson flying in from Norway and Sweden respectively.

They will be joined by Norman Hunter, Reg Fearman, Alf Hagon, Reg Luckhurst, Stan Stevens, Mick Handley, Alan Sage, Barry Duke, Alan Bellham, Brian Leonard, Terry Stone and Ted Ede.

Norman Hunter is set to attend the Remembering West Ham Speedway event on May 21 - Credit: Recorder archive

Event organiser Phil Ranson said: "There will be a spceial display in the museum and a marquee with a replica model of West Ham Stadium.

"Every West Ham rider still alive was invited, including surviving members of the team that won the league in 1965, and there is a good day planned.

Bengt Jansson is due to appear at a special speedway event on May 21 - Credit: Steve Bacon

"I've been researching for the last two and a half months. It's a bit of history, 50 years on from the final meeting.

"It was massive, meetings used to sell out and get more than football. The track used to be in Custom House, off Prince Regent's Lane, and all the roads on the Speedway Estate are named after ex-riders."

Doors open from midday and tickets for the day cost just £15 and include entry to the park, which usually costs £24.