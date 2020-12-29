Southampton will be without boss Ralph Hasenhuttl for clash with West Ham United

Published: 3:12 PM December 29, 2020

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl on the touchline during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London. - Credit: PA

Southampton will be without their manager Ralph Hasenhuttl on the touchline when they take on West Ham United in the Premier League this evening.

The Saints host the Hammers at St Mary's but Hasenhuttl will be unable to take charge at the ground after a member tested positive for Covid-19.

However, the south coast outfit stated the 53-year-old will still take charge of the clash from his home, and will instruct his side via communications with his backroom team who will be present on the touchline.

A statement from the club read: "Southampton Football Club can confirm that Ralph Hasenhuttl will not be in the dugout for this evening’s game against West Ham United at St Mary’s Stadium.

"A member of Ralph’s household tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday (December 28), and in keeping with the club’s usual protocols and government guidance, Ralph is currently self-isolating whilst we assess the situation further.

"Ralph will manage this evening’s game from home and will remain in contact with the team and coaching staff throughout the game via a video and audio link."