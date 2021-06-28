West Ham sign young forward Armstrong Oko-Flex from Celtic

Published: 5:53 PM June 28, 2021

West Ham United have announced the signing of promising young forward Armstrong Oko-Flex.

The 19-year-old winger – who is equally adept playing in a more central role – has penned a two-year contract with the club, with the option to extend this for an additional year.

Oko-Flex moves to east London at the expiration of his contract with Scottish Premiership side Celtic, for whom he made two senior appearances earlier this year.

The Republic of Ireland U19 international had previously enjoyed a brief spell on trial at the Academy of Football at the end of the 2020/21 season, making a positive impression on his now teammates and coaches.

Initially linking up with the U23s squad once more, Oko-Flex has expressed his excitement regarding the opportunity ahead of him in claret and blue.

“I feel very good to have signed,” Oko-Flex told West Ham TV. “It’s good to sign for a big club like West Ham United.

“I’m very excited to get started here. There are a lot of positives around West Ham and it’s just a great club to be at right now.

“I know a lot of the boys here already. I trained with some of them when I was younger, and I’ve played against some of them as well, so it’s been good settling in and the coaches have welcomed me in very nicely as well.

“I want to thank God first and foremost, and my family and my team around me – without them, none of this would have been possible. I’m just grateful for the opportunity.”

Dublin-born forward Oko-Flex began his career with local national academy St Kevin’s Boys Club, moving to London as an 11-year-old after being recommended to Arsenal by former Gunners, Hammers and Republic of Ireland midfielder Liam Brady.

The dynamic winger subsequently switched to Glasgow in the summer of 2018, being named in his first senior Celtic matchday squad as a 16-year-old before making his first-team debut in January 2021 with a 30-minute appearance against Hibernian.

Skilful, quick and sharp in front of goal, Oko-Flex is now looking forward to progressing even further with West Ham United.

The teenager explained: “I grew up admiring a few players: Ronaldinho, because he was just gifted; Brazilian Ronaldo, who, for a No9, had everything; and Jay-Jay Okocha, because my parents are originally from Nigeria, and he’s someone I grew up watching on YouTube – he did some crazy things back in the past."