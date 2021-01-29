West Ham sign midfielder Jesse Lingard on loan from Manchester United

Published: 9:33 PM January 29, 2021

West Ham United have confirmed the signing of England international Jesse Lingard on loan until the end of the 2020/21 season.

The 28-year-old joins the Hammers from Manchester United, where he made 210 appearances, scored 33 goals and registered 20 assists and won the FA Cup, EFL Cup and UEFA Europa League.

Capped 24 times by England, Lingard was part of the squads which finished third at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2019 UEFA Nations League finals.

A regular for the Red Devils in each of the last five seasons, Lingard is reunited with his former Manchester United manager David Moyes at London Stadium, and is eager to reignite his Premier League career under the Scot’s guidance.

“I’m excited," Lingard told West Ham TV. "It’s another new chapter in my life. Nothing is guaranteed but I’ve come here to work hard and help the team and bring my experience. That’s the main aim. I just want to enjoy my football and get back playing again and get my feet back on the pitch.

“There were lots of clubs involved but, for me personally, I felt this was the right move. The Club is going in the right direction. We’re on the right track and I’m here to help. I’ve obviously had a previous relationship with the manager as he was at Man U and I’ve played under him before, so he knows my qualities and what I can bring to the team. I know a couple of the players as well – I know Dec [Rice] very well from the England side – and I feel I can really settle in here quickly.”

The Irons' new No11 stressed that his previous relationship with manager Moyes played an influential role in his decision to move to London Stadium, and he intends to repay him on the pitch.

“It’s important that a player and manager have a good relationship. He’s got really good morals, he gets his team working hard and I’ve had a chat with him already and there are no guarantees – it’s down to me to put the work in and put the graft in, to get into the team and play well week-in, week-out.”

“I can’t wait to show [the West Ham fans] what I’ve got in store. I’m excited and I want to help the team push up the table as far as they can.”

Moyes is also relishing the prospect of working with a player he first selected at the age of 20 again, citing his talent, work-rate and versatility as valuable assets.

"I've seen him play as a young boy, when he was still a wide player on the right, and I've seen him play off the left," the manager observed. He's played for England as a No10, he's played for England as a No8, and I actually think if we needed him as a False 9, he could do that as well.

"We're bringing in that versatility, I've wanted to try to get an energetic team at the moment and Jesse has been known for his work-rate and effort, so I think he'll fit in nicely with what we've got.

"I hope he brings us a little bit of quality too, and a winning mentality from Manchester United."

Born in Warrington, Cheshire, in December 1992, Lingard joined Manchester United at the age of seven.

After winning the FA Youth Cup playing alongside future Hammer Ravel Morrison and French star Paul Pogba in 2011, the midfielder gained valuable experience on loan at Championship clubs Leicester City, Birmingham City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

In between his first and second loan spells, in July 2013, Lingard scored the first two goals of Moyes’ reign at Old Trafford, in a pre-season win over the A-League All Stars in Sydney, Australia.

A little over a year later, in August 2014, Louis van Gaal handed Lingard his full Manchester United debut in a Premier League fixture with Swansea City.

After a fourth loan spell in the Championship, this time at Derby County, he established himself at Manchester United during the 2015/16 season, making 40 appearances, including the final game at the Boleyn Ground, and scoring the winning goal in the 2016 FA Cup final against Crystal Palace.

Lingard’s habit of scoring in big games continued as he netted in Manchester United’s EFL Cup final win over Southampton in 2017 and the goal that secured UEFA Champions League qualification in July last year.

His ability and versatility also saw him recognised at international level. Lingard made his full England debut against Malta in 2016 and he was a regular in the side that qualified for and then reached the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, scoring in the group-stage win over Panama. And the following year, 2019, he was part of the squad which finished third at the UEFA Nations League finals in Portugal.

Everyone at West Ham United would like to welcome Jesse to London Stadium and wish him all the very best for his career in Claret and Blue.