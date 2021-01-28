West Ham United bring in Icelandic international Dagný Brynjarsdóttir

Published: 8:38 PM January 28, 2021

West Ham United Women have completed the signing of Icelandic international Dagný Brynjarsdóttir from Selfloss on transfer deadline day in the Women's Super League.

Brynjarsdóttir has played for some of the biggest names in Women's football such as German giants Bayern Munich and USA side Portland Thorns.

The Icelandic international has signed a one and a half year deal at the Hammers, and could be set to make her debut away to Manchester City on Sunday.

Brynjarsdóttir is a lifelong West Ham fan so this move is certainly a special one for the 29 year who grew up in Hella, situated just over 90 kilometres east of Iceland’s capital Reykjavík.

On signing for the club she said "It’s a dream to be joining the Club that I have supported all of my life.

You may also want to watch:

" The team and staff have made me feel very welcome and I already feel at home here.



“West Ham United have always been a big part of my life, so I can’t wait to get started and to help the team to reach the level we deserve.

During her time in the USA with Portland Thorns, she scored six times in 53 appearances, before taking a sabbatical year in 2018 to give birth to her son.

After returning to football just over a year later, Brynjarsdóttir returned to Selfloss for a third time in her career she netted 4 goals in 12 appearances during the 2020 campaign that ended with a 2-1 victory of Valur in the Icelandic Super Cup.

On securing her signature, new Hammers boss Olli Harder explained "i’m really pleased to have Dagný on board as our first January signing at West Ham."

“She aligns perfectly with our values and the team culture that we have begun to establish and create within this group of players.



“As a West Ham fan, she also has a built-in passion and understanding of the club, which will be a huge asset to the team.

"Team changes are inevitable at this time, but I am really confident that we are moving in a positive direction both in the mid- to long-term, while making the necessary changes to start picking up more points and climbing the table in the short-term.



“Dagný is a strong, athletic, dynamic midfielder and she will bring tremendous value on and off the pitch, and I can’t wait to see her thrive here at West Ham United.

Brynjarsdóttir has been assigned the number 32 shirt at the club and has scored 28 goals in 90 appearances for Iceland during her international career.