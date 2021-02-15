Player ratings: Tremendous displays throughout as West Ham seal comfortable win

Published: 8:44 PM February 15, 2021

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday February 15, 2021. - Credit: PA

A comfortably 3-0 victory for West Ham United over strugglers Sheffield United which saw impressive performances throughout and a first Premier League penalty of the season for the hosts.

Lukasz Fabianski (8) - The Polish shot-stopper pulled off a few vital saves in the match. David McGoldrick had a few golden opportunities.

Vladimir Coufal (7) - The Czech full-back is becoming so consistent, always putting in solid displays, both defensively and getting forward.

Craig Dawson (7) - The experienced defender led the backline without the presence of Angelo Ogbonna and helped Issa Diop find his feet after a slow start.

Issa Diop (8) - The Frenchman came back into the side after finding minutes hard to come by. Fantastic header to make it 2-0 from Aaron Cresswell’s corner.

You may also want to watch:

Aaron Cresswell (7) - Great cross for Diop’s goal. Consistent in creating good chances every match and looked natural at the left side of centre-back and was always talking with youngster Ben Johnson.

Ben Johnson (8) - The youngster really shone both defensively and going forward. Put in good crosses and showed some tricky footwork in the second-half getting forward.

Declan Rice (8) - Dominant in midfield, led by example, and worked extremely hard. Nice to see him net his first goal of the season from the penalty spot.

Tomas Soucek (7) - Much like his midfield partner, worked hard, covered ground and put in yet another solid display.

Manuel Lanzini (6.5) - The Argentine had a few glimpses where he showed his skill but at other stages disappeared in the match and tired fairly early.

West Ham United's Jesse Lingard (left) attempts a shot on goal during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday February 15, 2021. - Credit: PA

Jesse Lingard (8) - The loanee put in a masterclass performance, created chances for himself and others, won the penalty and had so much energy in his game. Only missing a goal.

Jarrod Bowen (7) -Played as a central striker and done well in the absence of Michail Antonio. Had pace to cause a few problems.

Substitutes:

Mark Noble (6) - The captain replaced Lanzini. Didn't do too much, but was solid in the middle.

Said Benrahma (7) - Only came on for the last few minutes but picked up an assist as he set up Ryan Fredericks.

Ryan Fredericks (7) - Fredericks came off the bench in stoppage time and managed to find the back of the net in that short space of time.