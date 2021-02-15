News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Player ratings: Tremendous displays throughout as West Ham seal comfortable win

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:44 PM February 15, 2021   
West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday February 15, 2021. - Credit: PA

A comfortably 3-0 victory for West Ham United over strugglers Sheffield United which saw impressive performances throughout and a first Premier League penalty of the season for the hosts. 

Lukasz Fabianski (8) - The Polish shot-stopper pulled off a few vital saves in the match. David McGoldrick had a few golden opportunities. 

Vladimir Coufal (7) - The Czech full-back is becoming so consistent, always putting in solid displays, both defensively and getting forward. 

Craig Dawson (7) - The experienced defender led the backline without the presence of Angelo Ogbonna and helped Issa Diop find his feet after a slow start. 

Issa Diop (8) - The Frenchman came back into the side after finding minutes hard to come by. Fantastic header to make it 2-0 from Aaron Cresswell’s corner. 

Aaron Cresswell (7) - Great cross for Diop’s goal. Consistent in creating good chances every match and looked natural at the left side of centre-back and was always talking with youngster Ben Johnson. 

Ben Johnson (8) - The youngster really shone both defensively and going forward. Put in good crosses and showed some tricky footwork in the second-half getting forward. 

Declan Rice (8) - Dominant in midfield, led by example, and worked extremely hard. Nice to see him net his first goal of the season from the penalty spot. 

Tomas Soucek (7) - Much like his midfield partner, worked hard, covered ground and put in yet another solid display. 

Manuel Lanzini (6.5) - The Argentine had a few glimpses where he showed his skill but at other stages disappeared in the match and tired fairly early. 

West Ham United's Jesse Lingard (left) attempts a shot on goal during the Premier League match at th

West Ham United's Jesse Lingard (left) attempts a shot on goal during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday February 15, 2021. - Credit: PA

Jesse Lingard (8) - The loanee put in a masterclass performance, created chances for himself and others, won the penalty and had so much energy in his game. Only missing a goal. 

Jarrod Bowen (7) -Played as a central striker and done well in the absence of Michail Antonio. Had pace to cause a few problems. 

Substitutes:

Mark Noble (6) - The captain replaced Lanzini. Didn't do too much, but was solid in the middle.

Said Benrahma (7) - Only came on for the last few minutes but picked up an assist as he set up Ryan Fredericks.

Ryan Fredericks (7) - Fredericks came off the bench in stoppage time and managed to find the back of the net in that short space of time.

