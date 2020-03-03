Boxing: West Ham's James hoping for more national titles

West Ham's Finlay James hits out on his way to a England Boxing Youth Championship title (pic Andy Chubb/England Boxing) Archant

West Ham's Finlay James felt a more considered and mature approach led him to victory at the England Boxing National Youth Championships at Birtley at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James was competing in the final of the cadet under-56kg category, after the original event in Coventry was abandoned due to unrest caused by local gangs, and saw off the challenge of Cameron Lavery (Impact), who had beaten him at the same stage last year.

You may also want to watch:

James said: "I did well in the first two rounds and I was tired in the third but I managed to see it through.

"He beat me last year in the final on a split, so it's good to get revenge this year.

"I came with a different mindset to last year and it paid off. Now I've got one national title, hopefully there is more to come.

"I've been with England for three years, but hopefully this is the last step to get me a spot on the team."