West Ham start at Newcastle as Premier League fixtures released

Published: 9:17 AM June 16, 2021

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (hidden) celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Wednesday May 19, 2021. - Credit: PA

West Ham United will kick-off the 2021/22 Premier League season away at Newcastle United.

The Hammers face the Magpies on the opening day for the second campaign in a row - this time heading to St James' Park on the weekend of Saturday, August 14 to begin what promises to be a thrilling season.

August continues with a brace of home games, with Leicester City heading to London Stadium on Saturday, August, 21 and Crystal Palace providing the first London derby opposition a week later.

The 2021/22 season concludes on the road, with David Moyes' men heading to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, May, 22 while our final home game - and what could be skipper Mark Noble's last run out at London Stadium - comes against the 2020/21 champions Manchester City.

Other notable dates in the calendar include a home Boxing Day clash with Southampton, while the festive season continues with local trips to take on Watford on Tuesday, December 28 and Crystal Palace on New Year's Day.

You may also want to watch:

The derby matches against Tottenham Hotspur will be at home on the weekend of October, 23 and away on Saturday, March 19.

West Ham's first meetings with newly promoted Brentford takes place at home on the weekend of October, 2 while Norwich City visit on Saturday, December, 18 before that festive trip to the third of the Premier League's new boys, Watford.

In addition, our home fixtures against Manchester United, Brentford, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, and away games at Liverpool and Burnley are all subject to movement to the Sunday of that weekend due to our participation in the UEFA Europa League group stages the previous Thursday.