News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > Sport

West Ham start at Newcastle as Premier League fixtures released

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:17 AM June 16, 2021   
West Ham United's Michail Antonio (hidden) celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game wi

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (hidden) celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Wednesday May 19, 2021. - Credit: PA

West Ham United will kick-off the 2021/22 Premier League season away at Newcastle United.

The Hammers face the Magpies on the opening day for the second campaign in a row - this time heading to St James' Park on the weekend of Saturday, August 14 to begin what promises to be a thrilling season.

August continues with a brace of home games, with Leicester City heading to London Stadium on Saturday, August, 21 and Crystal Palace providing the first London derby opposition a week later.

The 2021/22 season concludes on the road, with David Moyes' men heading to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, May, 22 while our final home game - and what could be skipper Mark Noble's last run out at London Stadium - comes against the 2020/21 champions Manchester City.

Other notable dates in the calendar include a home Boxing Day clash with Southampton, while the festive season continues with local trips to take on Watford on Tuesday, December 28 and Crystal Palace on New Year's Day.

You may also want to watch:

The derby matches against Tottenham Hotspur will be at home on the weekend of October, 23 and away on Saturday, March 19.

West Ham's first meetings with newly promoted Brentford takes place at home on the weekend of October, 2 while Norwich City visit on Saturday, December, 18 before that festive trip to the third of the Premier League's new boys, Watford.

Most Read

  1. 1 The Boleyn Tavern in East Ham to welcome back punters after £1.5m restoration
  2. 2 It's been a busy week at Leyton Orient with plenty of signings expected
  3. 3 Richard House Children's Hospice sensory garden equipment stolen
  1. 4 Leyton Orient goalkeeper Vigouroux linked with Lincoln City
  2. 5 Rokhsana Fiaz: 'We all need to be vaccinated so we can beat Covid'
  3. 6 US burger chain Wendy's set to open first London restaurant in Stratford
  4. 7 Rape survivor awarded British Empire Medal for services to community in pandemic
  5. 8 Leyton Orient sign defender Omar Beckles from Crewe Alexandra
  6. 9 Woman dies in fire at Stratford home
  7. 10 Neighbours warned to keep windows and doors shut during Plaistow blaze

In addition, our home fixtures against Manchester United, Brentford, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, and away games at Liverpool and Burnley are all subject to movement to the Sunday of that weekend due to our participation in the UEFA Europa League group stages the previous Thursday.

West Ham United
Football
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

marcus rashford mural

Education News

School in Stratford unveils mural tribute to Marcus Rashford

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Danny Johnson of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Walsall, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The

Leyton Orient

Orient striker Danny Johnson reportedly set to sign for Mansfield Town

Jacob Ranson

Logo Icon
Francis Charles at the Stratford Centre delivering food parcels

The Queen

Queen's Birthday Honours 2021: Charity founder scoops British Empire Medal

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Rokhsana Fiaz, plunges a spade into the ground to kickstart building work at the Plaistow Hub development

Housing

Building work on 180 homes in Plaistow gets underway

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus