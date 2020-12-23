Player ratings: Coufal the star as West Ham fall to defeat at Chelsea

Published: 9:21 AM December 23, 2020

West Ham United's Vladimir Coufal and Chelsea's Christian Pulisic battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. - Credit: PA

Czech right-back Vladimir Coufal proving what a bargain signing he was as he puts in another superb display as West Ham crash to a 3-0 defeat away to Chelsea.

Lukasz Fabianski (6) - After being given no chance with Thiago Silva’s thumping header, the Polish stopper kept the Hammers in the contest with a crucial save from Timo Werner just before the break. Had little else to do until Tammy Abraham’s double-barrelled blast shot down the Hammers in the closing minutes.

Vladimir Coufal (7.5) - Another display of controlled aggression at both ends of the field, the £5m capture from Slavia Prague is already looking the bargain of the season. Would have left the Bridge wondering just how Chelsea had ended up winning by such a big margin.

Aaron Cresswell (6.5) - Struck last season’s match-winner at Stamford Bridge and, 12 months on, also came close to finding the net on his return with a low, angled effort. Like fellow full-back Coufal, would have departed down the King’s Road believing that the final result flattered the Blues.

Fabian Balbuena (6.5) - Returned in place of Issa Diop and, alongside Ogbonna, gave Werner and Abraham little room to operate but still headed back across the capital in the knowledge that the Hammers defence had somehow leaked three goals.

Angelo Ogbonna (6.5) - Would have woken up still trying to work out how Abraham had picked Hammers’ pockets with those two late strikes. Up until then, the Italian had defended defiantly, rarely giving the England striker a sniff of goal.

West Ham United's Declan Rice and Chelsea's Mason Mount after the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. - Credit: PA

Declan Rice (7) - Thought he had given the Hammers an early lead against the club that had released him as a teenager but an offside flag denied him that dream start. Typically, the England midfielder shrugged off the disappointment and led by example with a mature performance against Chelsea’s talented midfield mix.

Tomas Soucek (6.5) - Not the Czech’s most influential performance since arriving in the East End but still mixed it with the best that the Blues' engine room had to offer.

Mark Noble (6.5) - Making his first league start since the opening day of the season, the Hammers skipper soon blew off the cobwebs and got about his business, cajoling team-mates, officials and opponents alike during a full, workmanlike 90-minute shift.

West Ham United's Mark Noble and Chelsea's N'Golo Kante (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. - Credit: PA

Jarrod Bowen (6) - Always looking to prod and probe down the right flank, another spirited display on the Premier League stage from the 24-year-old, who was playing in the Championship, last Christmas. Still learning, the No. 20 was left flat-footed by the wily Silva for Chelsea’s opener.

Pablo Fornals (5) - But for César Azpilicueta’s well-timed clearance, the Spaniard would have netted a deserved equaliser for West Ham before being hooked midway through the second period. A subdued performance overall, though.

Sebastien Haller (4) -Eight days on, sadly, there was to be no repeat of his Palace peach here at the Bridge, where the forlorn Frenchman found opportunities hard to come by up against the physicality of Kurt Zouma and Thiago Silva at heart of the Blues defence.

Substitutes:

Said Benrahma (5) - Replaced Fornals for the final quarter of the match. The Hammers new boy did not look out of place in Premier League company but found few opportunities to claw West Ham back into the game.

Ryan Fredericks (N/A) - Stepped from the bench in place of Bowen for the final moments purely for damage limitation purposes.