This is what we want to show everyone says Hammers star Tomas Soucek

Published: 8:19 AM January 27, 2021

Tomáš Souček believes Tuesday’s 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace was a marker of what his West Ham United team can achieve this season.

The Hammers created chance-after-chance at Selhurst Park en route to a sixth straight win in all competitions and could well have had more than the three goals they stuck past Eagles keeper Vicente Guaita.

Aside from Souček’s first half double - which overturned Palace’s early lead - and Craig Dawson’s 65th minute header, Michail Antonio hit the post twice, while Guaita needed to make further stops to deny Antonio again, Pablo Fornals and Souček.

It was a true demonstration of West Ham’s attacking power, and although Michy Batshuayi pulled one back at the end, Souček wasn’t going to let that dampen his mood.

“I am very happy because our performance was really good,” he beamed.

“It was only the first and last five minutes that weren’t so good, but [the other 80 minutes] was want we want to show everyone and I hope we will carry on like this.

“Our spirit is great and now we have so much confidence with the results we’ve had. It’s good and how we’ve started the year is how we want to carry on.

“We have a hard game next, but we will prepare as we did today and I’m looking forward to it.”

Souček’s double continued his own fine form in front of goal, first crashing home a header from Antonio’s cross, before finishing neatly at the near post to beat Guaita after Aaron Cresswell’s free-kick picked him out.

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Tuesday January 26, 2021. - Credit: PA

The Czech Republic midfielder now has seven goals for the season, but he’s just happy to do his bit for the side.

“I say every time that it doesn’t matter who scores, and I am very happy that I could help my team with the goals,” he added.

“This is a very important win. Today Mikey [Antonio} was very unlucky, he had maybe three chances. I scored today and I hope he will score a couple next time.

“We have a really good team, and we play like a team too, not individual players."

Victory lifted the Hammers up to fourth in the table, temporarily at least, and Souček is determined to keep on experiencing that winning feeling.

“It’s nice to be fourth,” he added. “We are very happy to be in that position and we want to stay as high as possible because it’s still only half-way through the season.

“We will continue to work hard and be prepared for the next game.”