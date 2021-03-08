West Ham boss Moyes happy with result but not the performance at home to Leeds

Published: 11:31 PM March 8, 2021

West Ham United manager David Moyes (centre) at the end of the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

David Moyes was happy with the result but not with the performance in Monday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Leeds United.

The Irons rode their luck at London Stadium, with Leeds having two goals ruled out inside the opening seven minutes and David Moyes’ side having to resist a relentless second half onslaught from Marcelo Bielsa’s all-action team.

In between, Jesse Lingard put the hosts in front on 21 minutes when he followed up after Illan Meslier had saved his penalty before Craig Dawson doubled the lead with a trademark header from Aaron Cresswell’s corner six minutes later.

Dawson then hit the post with another header and Pablo Fornals rattled the crossbar with a long-range shot, while Leeds missed a succession of chances, with Patrick Bamford and Raphinha the main culprits, meaning West Ham won for the eighth time in eleven top-flight matches to climb back up to fifth in the table.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips and West Ham United's Vladimir Coufal battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday March 8, 2021. - Credit: PA

Moyes was delighted to complete a Premier League double over Leeds, but admitted his team could have played far better, particularly in attacking areas.

You may also want to watch:

"I’m not happy with how we played at all and the players are aware of it, but the big thing was that we got the win," the boss said.

"We had a few dips and we’d had ten days off, but it looked like we’d had three weeks off when we first came out, so that’s something I’ll have to look at and think about.

"We’ll have to make sure we’re better and go again."

West Ham United's Declan Rice (centre) makes a pass during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday March 8, 2021. - Credit: PA

Regardless of the performance, the Hammers boss was delighted to cement the three points and climb back to fifth in the Premier League.

"I’m a great believer that good performances lead to good results, but we didn’t have a good performance tonight.

"We had a good performance at Manchester City and we didn’t get a result, so sometimes that’s the way it goes and it isn’t always straightforward.

"It was great for the lads, though, because to play Leeds United twice this season and take six points off them is a great return, because they are as tough a team as anyone to play against, as you can see from their results throughout the season.

"They are number one for all the running stats in the Premier League and it takes a big job to stay with them."