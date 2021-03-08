News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > Sport

West Ham boss Moyes happy with result but not the performance at home to Leeds

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 11:31 PM March 8, 2021   
West Ham United manager David Moyes (centre) at the end of the Premier League match at the London St

West Ham United manager David Moyes (centre) at the end of the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

David Moyes was happy with the result but not with the performance in Monday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Leeds United.

The Irons rode their luck at London Stadium, with Leeds having two goals ruled out inside the opening seven minutes and David Moyes’ side having to resist a relentless second half onslaught from Marcelo Bielsa’s all-action team.

In between, Jesse Lingard put the hosts in front on 21 minutes when he followed up after Illan Meslier had saved his penalty before Craig Dawson doubled the lead with a trademark header from Aaron Cresswell’s corner six minutes later.

Dawson then hit the post with another header and Pablo Fornals rattled the crossbar with a long-range shot, while Leeds missed a succession of chances, with Patrick Bamford and Raphinha the main culprits, meaning West Ham won for the eighth time in eleven top-flight matches to climb back up to fifth in the table.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips and West Ham United's Vladimir Coufal battle for the ball during the

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips and West Ham United's Vladimir Coufal battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday March 8, 2021. - Credit: PA

Moyes was delighted to complete a Premier League double over Leeds, but admitted his team could have played far better, particularly in attacking areas.

You may also want to watch:

"I’m not happy with how we played at all and the players are aware of it, but the big thing was that we got the win," the boss said.

"We had a few dips and we’d had ten days off, but it looked like we’d had three weeks off when we first came out, so that’s something I’ll have to look at and think about.

Most Read

  1. 1 Call for tougher action after Covid-19 rule breakers cause misery in Plaistow
  2. 2 Woman in hospital after fire at Maryland block of flats
  3. 3 Vaccines for Muslims, driving into London and charity
  1. 4 Jailed: Drug dealer who crashed into cab leaving passengers critically injured
  2. 5 Detectives release images after robbery in East Ham
  3. 6 Takeover of surgeries by US insurance giant raises alarm among NHS campaigners
  4. 7 Nightclub stab victim's mum pleads for justice one year on from murder
  5. 8 Jailed: Manor Park man guilty of drug offences, but not machete murder
  6. 9 Firefighters tackle Stratford shop fire
  7. 10 Women's triumphs feature in online photo exhibition set up by east London snappers

"We’ll have to make sure we’re better and go again."

West Ham United's Declan Rice (centre) makes a pass during the Premier League match at the London St

West Ham United's Declan Rice (centre) makes a pass during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday March 8, 2021. - Credit: PA

Regardless of the performance, the Hammers boss was delighted to cement the three points and climb back to fifth in the Premier League.

"I’m a great believer that good performances lead to good results, but we didn’t have a good performance tonight.

"We had a good performance at Manchester City and we didn’t get a result, so sometimes that’s the way it goes and it isn’t always straightforward.

"It was great for the lads, though, because to play Leeds United twice this season and take six points off them is a great return, because they are as tough a team as anyone to play against, as you can see from their results throughout the season.

"They are number one for all the running stats in the Premier League and it takes a big job to stay with them."

West Ham United
Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

cash and weapons

Crime

Blades, £25k and Class A drugs seized by police after car stop in Plaistow

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
East Ham Town Hall

Housing

'Severe maladministration' by Newham Council in housing complaint handling

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters among pallets and cardboard boxes outside a superstore in Tollgate Road, Beckton.

London Fire Brigade

Fire breaks out at Beckton superstore

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Bill Gardner in the seventies.

West Ham United

World Book Day: Notorious football fan 'Mr West Ham' sets record straight

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus