West Ham United joins 48 football clubs to fight climate change

Published: 1:30 PM September 9, 2021

West Ham United has joined CUP26 - a tournament by Planet Super League with the support of Count Us In, encouraging football fans to take climate action. - Credit: West Ham United

West Ham United has joined CUP26 - a tournament by Planet Super League with the support of Count Us In, encouraging football fans to take climate action.

With approximately 3.5 billion football fans, CUP26 harnesses the global passion for the sport to fight climate change on an unprecedented scale.

In CUP26 fans sign up for free at cup26.co.uk and score goals for their club by completing planet-protecting activities. Clubs play weekly fixtures against their rivals, the supporters who score the most goals win the match.

There are 100 goal-scoring activities on the website, including having a delicious plant-based meal, cycling and walking, and having a screen-free evening.

The Planet Super League trophy will be awarded to the tournament winner in the first week of COP26.

CUP26 is the biggest ever football fan campaign focussed on climate change.

You may also want to watch:

West Ham United Foundation is joining 48 other football club community organisations across the country, including: Tottenham, Arsenal, Leicester, Southampton, Chesterfield and Northampton coming together to fight climate change.

The tournament kicks off as the world builds up to COP26, with football clubs leveraging the passion of their fans, raising awareness, driving citizen climate action, and creating real momentum ahead of the climate conference.

CUP26 is supported by the UK Government’s campaign Together for Our Planet as well as media partner Sky.

At a critical time for the planet it shows that everyday fans, families and the wider public care about climate change and are willing to do their part. But they want their leaders to do more too, and deliver solutions at COP26 that will prevent further climate change.

Managing Director at West Ham United Foundation, Kerry Downes, said: “As a club we are committed to reducing our environmental impact and so it’s important to us that through our efforts we educate, empower and engage supporters, individuals and communities to do so too.

"This tournament is a great opportunity for everybody across the West Ham family to unite and compete for the CUP26 trophy, while doing what they can to help the planet.”

Tom Gribbin, CEO of Planet Super League said: “CUP26 is our largest tournament, with over half the professional football clubs in the UK taking part.

"Fans of all ages can represent their club, do their bit for the planet and help compete for the trophy.

"We’re delighted to be working alongside Count Us In and we look forward to sharing exciting moments and surprises as the season unfolds.”

West Ham United fans, schools and families can sign up for free on cup26.co.uk. The tournament kicks off on Monday, September 13 and West Ham United’s first fixture will be taking place in the week commencing September, 20.