Jarrod Bowen hails West Ham as they dug deep to seal victory over West Brom

Published: 8:40 AM January 20, 2021

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. Picture date: Tuesday January 19, 2021. - Credit: PA

It does not matter how you get them, three points is still three points, according to West Ham attacker Jarrod Bowen.

West Ham United had to dig deep and fight for every single ball in Tuesday evening’s 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion, a result that moves David Moyes’ side up to seventh in the Premier League table.

Bowen opened the scoring for the Irons, but Matheus Pereira levelled early in the second half for the Baggies. Michail Antonio’s acrobatic finish earned the home side a deserved win.

“It’s three points which is what we wanted,” Bowen said. “We knew it was going to be tough.

West Bromwich Albion's Kamil Grosicki and West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. Picture date: Tuesday January 19, 2021. - Credit: PA

“We knew they were going to be organised and look to frustrate us when we had the ball. It probably wasn’t our best performance, and we gave the ball away a lot, but it was always going to be a grind and hard work.

“We dug right in until the last, and we got an ugly three points, but three points are all that matters.”

Bowen’s fifth goal of the season, and West Ham’s opener, was a creative finish from the forward.

The cross from Said Benrahma had been deep, but Vladimir Coufal met it fiercely, driving the ball back into the danger area. Bowen adjusted quickly, turning past Sam Johnstone.

“It just came off the chest!” he smiled. “I want to score more than I have though. I’ve been a little frustrated that I haven’t scored more goals so, tonight, I was probably overdue one.

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. Picture date: Tuesday January 19, 2021. - Credit: PA

“I was delighted to get the goal and, to get the three points as well, I can’t complain.”

The victory was West Ham’s fourth consecutive win in all competitions and means the Irons have 32 points from 19 games, the club’s best return at this stage in a Premier League season.

Although delighted with the team’s efforts, Bowen says the side needs to retain the confidence and momentum they have acquired as they head into future matches.

He added: “We’ve got to take it one game at a time. We can’t get ahead of ourselves.

“We’ve been on a good run. It is momentum. We’ve got to keep our confidence high and keep the three points coming. We want that winning feeling every game, and all the lads and all the coaches are delighted with the three points tonight.”