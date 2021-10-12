West Ham goalkeeper Fabiański keeps clean sheet on Poland farewell

Published: 10:19 AM October 12, 2021 Updated: 10:22 AM October 12, 2021

Lukasz Fabiański bade an emotional farewell to the international scene by keeping a clean sheet in Poland's FIFA World Cup qualifying win over San Marino on Saturday night.

The West Ham United goalkeeper announced his international retirement in the summer following his nation's Euro 2020 campaign, but was given this meeting with San Marino in Warsaw as a farewell game.

Poland, who went on to win 5-0, were 3-0 up when Fabiański left the field to a guard of honour and a standing ovation in the 58th minute.

Fabiański also received messages of support from his current and former international teammates and was presented with a framed Poland goalkeeper shirt with his name and 57 on the back - referring to the number of caps he has earned.

The 36-year-old made his debut for Poland back in 2006 and travelled to two World Cups and three European Championship finals with his country, helping them reach the quarter finals of Euro 2016 in France.

Elsewhere on Saturday night, Andriy Yarmolenko was among the goals as Ukraine boosted their hopes of qualifying for next winter's finals in Qatar with a 2-1 win in Finland.

Yarmolenko opened the scoring four minutes into the Helsinki contest with a fine strike from 20 yards - his 43rd goal on his 103rd appearance - but his country had to come again after Norwich City's Teemu Pukki levelled just before the half hour mark.

West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko shoots at goal during the Carabao Cup third round match at Old Trafford - Credit: PA

But a goal from Benfica's Roman Yaremchuk just five minutes later settled the contest in Ukraine's favour and keeps them second in Group D with eight points from six games.

With home and away qualifiers against third-placed Bosnia and Herzegovina to come, they know victories in those games would likely make sure of a play-off spot.

Finally, England's Declan Rice was an unused substitute as the Three Lions racked up a comfortable Group I 5-0 win in Andorra.

Ben Chilwell, Bukayo Saka, Tammy Abraham, James Ward-Prowse and Jack Grealish were all on target as Gareth Southgate's men moved a step closer to the World Cup finals.