West Ham forward Alisha Lehmann joins Everton on loan

Published: 5:34 PM January 27, 2021

West Ham United's Alisha Lehmann (left) and Arsenal's Viktoria Schnaderbeck battle for the ball during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

West Ham United forward Alisha Lehmann has joined Everton on loan from West Ham United until the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Lehmann is the second high-profile Everton signing during the January transfer window following England great Jill Scott’s arrival on loan from Manchester City.

Talented attacker Lehmann, who turned 22 last week, joined West Ham from Swiss team BSC YB Frauen in summer 2018.

She played a key role in the Hammers’ run to the Women’s FA Cup final in 2018/19 and was nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Season award in her maiden Women’s Super League campaign.

Lehmann declared her belief she can elevate her performances to new heights under the guidance of manager Willie Kirk at Everton.

You may also want to watch:

“It feels amazing to be here,” Lehmann told evertontv.

“Everton is a big club and they have done so well this season. I’m so excited to play, to score goals and win with Everton.

“For me, it was my first choice to come here and I am so happy it has happened.

“I’m really excited to meet everyone, to be with the squad.

“I want to score goals and bring my strengths to the team.

“The manager also wants me to use my pace, to make runs, not just for me but also for my teammates.

“I hope Willie can bring me to the next level. I think I have potential and I can work on a lot of things.”

Birmingham City's Rebecca Holloway (left) and West Ham United's Alisha Lehmann battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at the SportNation.bet Stadium, Solihull. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday November 8, 2020. See PA story SOCCER Birmingham Women. Photo credit should read: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. - Credit: PA

Lehmann’s signing further bolsters a high-quality Everton squad which reached November’s FA Cup final and has been a fixture in the upper echelons of the WSL table in 2020/21.

“I’ve watched their games and I know how well Everton have played this season,” Lehmann added.

“And we signed Jill Scott just a week ago, she is a really big player.

“There are big players here and that makes me even more excited because I can learn from them and they can teach me.

“Hopefully I can bring something extra to the team and keep improving.”