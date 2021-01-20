'We're grinding out results' insists West Ham forward Antonio
Michail Antonio believes Tuesday night's 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion is another marker of how West Ham United have progressed in the 2020/21 campaign.
Antonio scored the winning goal as his side secured a third straight victory - one which lifted them up to seventh in the Premier League table as the campaign reaches its halfway stage.
The Hammers enjoyed a clear dominance in the first half, hogging 67 percent of the ball and leading 1-0 thanks to Jarrod Bowen's finish, but West Brom levelled through Matheus Pereira's long-range strike at the start of the second period.
West Ham had to come again, and they did that through Antonio's second goal of the week, giving him a broad smile at the final whistle.
"We’ve started the season well and have 32 points in the league now. Last season we only finished on 39," he said.
"Each game we come out and give 100%. We didn’t manage a clean sheet tonight, so we lost that, but we got another win so we’ll keep going and keep pushing on.
"The craziest thing is that we’re not playing at our best [right now], but we’re managing to get wins. Things are looking good and positive, and we can be better.
"We’re grinding out results and this season is our season to do it. Over the last couple of years we would have lost these type of games, but now we’re grinding them out, keeping going, scoring and winning.
Antonio's strike was his fifth of the season, and having also notched against Burnley on Saturday, the forward is thrilled with how he has returned from a hamstring injury.
He added: "As a striker you want to be out there, you want to be playing and scoring goals and that’s what I’m doing right now. Hopefully I can keep it going.
"It’s unbelievable at the moment. This season the chemistry is so good in the squad and you can see that on the pitch."