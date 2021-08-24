Goalscoring, record-setting and Dirty Dancing as Antonio breaks West Ham record

Published: 9:30 AM August 24, 2021

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (centre) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday August 23, 2021. - Credit: PA

Michail Antonio, like so many West Ham United supporters inside London Stadium, might well remember Monday evening for the rest of his life.

The 31-year-old was not only able to celebrate a 4-1 victory over Leicester City which sent the Hammers to the top of the Premier League table for the first time in 15 years, or the return of a capacity 60,000-strong crowd to London Stadium – but also a truly historic evening to boot.

Antonio’s late second-half brace sealed the 31-year-old the title of West Ham United’s all-time leading Premier League goalscorer, now on 49 goals in Claret and Blue.

The forward celebrated his first – the record-breaking goal – by sprinting to the substitutes’ bench and hoisting aloft a cardboard cut-out of himself, drawing inspiration from actors Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in the musical movie ‘Dirty Dancing’!

West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game with a cardboard cut-out of himself during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday August 23, 2021. - Credit: PA

“I think Saïd (Benrahma) got an assist for me tonight, and I got an assist for him – we just keep doing it.

“It’s a nice little cut-back (from Declan Rice), control (from me), open the goal up and put it in the far corner.

“It would have been beautiful if I’d have broken it outside the box – Kasper Schmeichel pulled off a great save from me (moments earlier).

“I don’t just want to beat the record by one or two – I want to beat it by loads so the next person trying to get up there isn’t going to beat me.

“The goal started off my little roll to go. I beat the record, and now I’m beating it by two – hopefully I can beat it by, maybe, 20.”

Explaining his celebration, he added: “Live on Sky Sports, I got distracted and said it was ‘Save the Last Dance’! Obviously with all the emotion of everything, I said the wrong movie!.

“I wanted to be Baby (from Dirty Dancing) and I wanted to run to someone and for them to lift me up.

“94kg? I don’t really see it! Instead of getting someone to lift me up and make me Baby, I decided to lift myself up and treat myself as Baby, you know.

"I don’t know how it’s gone down yet – I will see later on."

