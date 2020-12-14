Fan column: Hammers must 'do everything possible' to stay near Premier League summit

Published: 4:13 PM December 14, 2020

I’m running out of superlatives to describe this West Ham vintage.

After the weekend’s results, we are now sixth in the league and a mere five points behind Tottenham and Liverpool at the summit.

Those two clubs play each other on Wednesday - if we can follow up the superb win at Leeds with victory over Crystal Palace, we will close the gap on one of the top two or maybe even both.

The spirit, togetherness and winning mentality that we are showcasing week in and week out has now become the norm; we are no longer surprised by results such as the 2-1 triumph at Elland Road.

Even the injury to Arthur Masuaku and subsequent change in formation which would have been a massive drama in seasons past has been taken in our stride, while Said Benrahma looks to have the wizardry to complement our unrelenting industry.

The reality is we are going along under the radar.

Are we in the title race? I wouldn’t go that far.

We do lack the depth and quality to sustain this throughout the season in my opinion but, whilst we are within reach of top spot, we must simply do everything possible to stay amongst the elite.

Attentions invariably will turn to the January transfer window and we can only hope David Moyes is backed.

The owners of this football club declared upon us leaving our spiritual home Upton Park that we were doing so to step up to the next level.

Well right now the level of which they spoke is in sight and they simply must stump up the cash to keep this momentum rolling.

However, we cannot get ahead of ourselves and right now the only thing that matters is that we beat the Eagles on Wednesday night.

It is a tight league at the moment and only three points separate us from 13th placed Wolves so we really cannot afford to drop points in the pursuit of those immediately above us.

Palace may have beaten us home and away last season but this West Ham side is an altogether different proposition.