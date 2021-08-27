West Ham discover UEFA Europa League opponents

Published: 2:28 PM August 27, 2021

West Ham United will take on Dinamo Zagreb, Genk and Rapid Vienna in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Friday morning’s draw pitted the Hammers in Group H alongside their opponents from Croatia, Belgium and Austria.

The Hammers, who are competing in the group stage of this competition for the first time in their history, will begin their campaign on Thursday 16 September.

West Ham were seeded in Pot 3 for the draw, which took place in Istanbul, meaning they could be matched with any of the 24 clubs in Pots 1, 2 and 4, apart from Leicester City, who were in Pot 2, as teams from the same country cannot be drawn together in the group phase.

Their Pot 1 opponents are Dinamo Zagreb, who won their domestic league last season and enter the Europa League as they were defeated in the UEFA Champions League Play-Off round by Sheriff Tiraspol

From Pot 2 came Genk. The Blauw-Wit were runners-up in the Belgian league last term and also begin this season in the Champions League qualifiers, but were defeated in the third qualifying round.

Rapid Vienna were drawn out of Pot 4. The Austrian side were also runners-up in their domestic league last term and were knocked out of the Champions League in the second qualifying round, but defeated Anorthosis Famagusta and Zorya Luhansk in Europa League qualifying to book their place in the group stage.

Now the draw has taken place, clubs will hold discussions with each other, UEFA and other relevant stakeholders to decide and confirm the fixture list.

The matches will be played on the following Thursday evenings:

16 September 2021: Matchday 1

30 September 2021: Matchday 2

21 October 2021: Matchday 3

4 November 2021: Matchday 4

25 November 2021: Matchday 5

9 December 2021: Matchday 6