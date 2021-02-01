West Ham defender Winston Reid joins Brentford on loan

Published: 11:04 AM February 1, 2021

Republic or Ireland's Troy Parrott (left) and New Zealand's Winston Reid battle for the ball during the International Friendly at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. - Credit: PA

West Ham United defender Winston Reid has joined EFL Championship club Brentford on loan until the end of the 2020/21 season.

The defender, who has made 222 appearances for West Ham United since joining the Irons in 2010, will hope to boost the Bees’ chances of gaining promotion to the Premier League.

Brentford sit third in the table, two points behind Swansea City in the second automatic promotion place and six behinds leaders Norwich City, with a game in hand on both.

Reid, who spent a period on loan with MLS club Sporting Kansas City in the United States in 2020, has been working his way back to full fitness after suffering a serious knee injury in 2018.

Thomas Frank, Brentford FC Head Coach, said: “We are very happy to welcome Winston to Brentford. We are very pleased that he wanted to come to help the team for the rest of the season. With his quality, personality and experience, we know he will do a great job for us over the next few months.

“We felt we needed to bring an extra centre back in to the Club. Pontus Jansson will be out for at least six weeks and Luke Racic came back from his loan at Northampton Town with a back injury, so they are not available.

"Our medical staff are also helping Charlie Goode with his ongoing medical issue, so he has not been able to be part of our squad. We were a little short at centre back and Winston will be able to challenge for those places.”