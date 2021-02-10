Ben Johnson says West Ham have plenty to be proud of despite FA Cup defeat to Man United

Published: 8:44 AM February 10, 2021

West Ham United manager David Moyes greets Manchester United's Edinson Cavani after the final whistle during the Emirates FA Cup fifth round match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Tuesday February 9, 2021. - Credit: PA

Ben Johnson says West Ham United still have plenty to be proud of and a lot to look forward to, despite Tuesday's 1-0 Emirates FA Cup fifth-round defeat at Manchester United.

The Hammers were edged out on a freezing cold night at Old Trafford, where they were without Michail Antonio and Jesse Lingard and lost Angelo Ogbonna, Issa Diop and Andriy Yarmolenko to injury.

The goal came in extra-time after two clearing headers had fallen to Marcus Rashford, who laid off for Scott McTominay to shoot low past the previously unbeatable Lukasz Fabianski.

And the frustration and disappointment were compounded by the fact Johnson - and manager David Moyes - felt West Ham should have had a penalty when the left wing-back's cross hit Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the arm in the final minute of normal time.

"It's definitely a tough one to take. In the first half, we didn't really get into our rhythm as we have done over the last couple of months but in the second half I think we came out and the incentive was there because it was 0-0 and we were here to win.

"I don't think we have a fear of anyone, so I think the way we came out and played in the second half was positive.

"The goal was a bit scrappy. They were trying to get in round the back all night and it didn't come off and the one time it did, it was a scrappy goal and I think we were definitely unlucky to lose to this tie."

Manchester United's Scott McTominay (left) and West Ham United's Tomas Soucek battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup fifth round match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Tuesday February 9, 2021. - Credit: PA

Young full-back Johnson says they felt unlucky to not be awarded a penalty when his cross hit Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

"I watched it back in there (the dressing room) and at the time I thought it was definitely handball and he was going to check it.

"I didn't really appeal too much at the time because I thought they [VAR Craig Pawson and referee Paul Tierney] would go and check it. His hands were up, so there is not much you can really argue about that.

"We had another one with Marcus Rashford that I think was unintentional so we were a bit unlucky and didn't get the breaks we deserved, but that's how the game goes sometimes."

He added: "The calibre of player they have got is immense but when we played them at London Stadium we controlled the game in the first half, were 1-0 up, could have had a second and had a goal ruled out for offside as well, then they brought on Fernandes and Rashford at half-time and changed the game."