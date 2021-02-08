West Ham full back Cresswell says it was an opportunity missed in Fulham draw

Published: 8:30 AM February 8, 2021

West Ham United took a point at Fulham on Saturday evening, but they were still disappointed that they couldn't push for more.

David Moyes' men were below their best at Craven Cottage and were forced onto the back foot for much of the contest by their hosts.

The Cottagers were unable to find a way past Aaron Cresswell and his defensive colleagues, however, as both sides had to settle for a 0-0 draw.

Cresswell said after the game that while he'll always welcome a clean sheet, the Hammers nevertheless felt Saturday's game was an opportunity missed.

"The positives to take from the game are the clean sheet and the point away from home," he said.

"Ideally we'd have liked more, but I just feel that we didn't get going throughout the game. We have to give Fulham some credit and I thought they played some good stuff.

"They played the right way and caused us some problems, especially in the first half. It's a disappointing night from our point of view, but we'll go again in the next few days."

The challenges keep on coming, with a trip to Manchester United in the FA Cup next up on Tuesday evening.

Cresswell knows a similar performance at Old Trafford would not help their ambitions in that competition.

"We know we'll have to play better at Manchester United," he continued.

"It's another tough game on the road and the games are coming thick and fast. We want to try and go as far as we can in the FA Cup so we're looking forward to that one."

Cresswell will hope Tomáš Souček is available for that match after the Czech midfielder was controversially sent-off at Craven Cottage.

The left-back said the contact Souček made with Aleksandar Mitrović was purely accidental and he believes the decision should be overturned.

"I've watched it back and I don't understand what they've seen," he added. "Everybody who knows Tomáš knows he's not that type of person, far from it, and even Mitrović has said he hardly touched him.

"He's not even looking towards Mitrović so it's clearly frustrating and hopefully the appeal will go in and get that overturned."