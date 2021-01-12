News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
West Ham defender Craig Dawson wants a lengthy run in the FA Cup

Jacob Ranson

Published: 12:00 PM January 12, 2021   
West Ham United's Craig Dawson after the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Edgeley Park, Stockport.

West Ham United's Craig Dawson after the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Edgeley Park, Stockport. - Credit: PA

Craig Dawson wants to use West Ham United’s Emirates FA Cup third round win at Stockport County as the launchpad for a lengthy run in the competition.

Dawson struck late with his first goal in Claret & Blue to settle a keenly-fought tie on a filthy night in the north west, giving the Hammers the reward of a home fourth round clash against Doncaster Rovers.

The experienced defender, who began his career not far away from Edgeley Park at local rivals Rochdale, was pleased to make his mark – particularly as his winner ensured his team made full use of a third straight clean sheet.

They were made to work hard for their victory by fifth-tier Stockport and Dawson felt his team’s focus merited the win.

“It was a tough game and the pitch was difficult for both sides, but we stuck to our task and got a great win in the end,” he explained.

“The conditions were tough and it’s been a while since I played on a pitch like that, but I thought we moved the ball well and it was nice to get the goal at the end.

“It’s something we work on in training [the corner move which led to the goal] so it’s good that it’s come off. The lads put in a great shift tonight and it’s great to keep another clean sheet.

West Ham United's Craig Dawson (left) and Stockport County's Richie Bennett battle for the ball duri

West Ham United's Craig Dawson (left) and Stockport County's Richie Bennett battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Edgeley Park, Stockport. - Credit: PA

“Stockport are a great side who are doing well in their league. It was a tough match for us, and as we saw with the other ties this weekend it’s not easy coming to grounds like this so it was a great performance from the lads.

“We’ll take each game as it comes and hopefully keep the run going.”

West Ham United

person
