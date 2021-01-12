West Ham defender Craig Dawson wants a lengthy run in the FA Cup
Craig Dawson wants to use West Ham United’s Emirates FA Cup third round win at Stockport County as the launchpad for a lengthy run in the competition.
Dawson struck late with his first goal in Claret & Blue to settle a keenly-fought tie on a filthy night in the north west, giving the Hammers the reward of a home fourth round clash against Doncaster Rovers.
The experienced defender, who began his career not far away from Edgeley Park at local rivals Rochdale, was pleased to make his mark – particularly as his winner ensured his team made full use of a third straight clean sheet.
They were made to work hard for their victory by fifth-tier Stockport and Dawson felt his team’s focus merited the win.
“It was a tough game and the pitch was difficult for both sides, but we stuck to our task and got a great win in the end,” he explained.
“The conditions were tough and it’s been a while since I played on a pitch like that, but I thought we moved the ball well and it was nice to get the goal at the end.
“It’s something we work on in training [the corner move which led to the goal] so it’s good that it’s come off. The lads put in a great shift tonight and it’s great to keep another clean sheet.
“Stockport are a great side who are doing well in their league. It was a tough match for us, and as we saw with the other ties this weekend it’s not easy coming to grounds like this so it was a great performance from the lads.
“We’ll take each game as it comes and hopefully keep the run going.”