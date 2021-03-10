West Ham United complete loan deal for Emily Ramsey

Published: 11:00 AM March 10, 2021

Manchester United's Amy Turner (left) and Emily Ramsey during the Continental Tyres League Cup match at Leigh Sports Village, Leigh.

West Ham United Women have completed the loan signing of Manchester United goalkeeper Emily Ramsey until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has joined the Hammers on an emergency loan after number one stopper Mackenzie Arnold was injured in training.

Ramsey spent seven years at United’s centre of excellence before joining Liverpool in 2017 before she made her return to the Red Devils for their first season in the Women's Super League.

Ramsey who is an England Under 21 international who has previously been capped at under 17 and Under 19 levels, has also recently spent time out on loan at Sheffield United.

The young keeper has made two league appearances for Manchester United since signing for the Red Devils in 2018 and has also featured in the Continental Cup playing against Manchester City as she was the hero in the penalty shootout saving from Laura Coombs.

The loan move will give her a chance to gain even more experience under her belt as West Ham United battle against relegation from the WSL as they are currently bottom with just 8 points.

Ramsey was on the bench for the weekends 2-0 defeat to Chelsea but could be back in contention for the Hammers next game against Birmingham City on March, 17.