West Ham suffer heavy semi-final defeat to Chelsea

Published: 7:48 PM February 3, 2021

West Ham United Women suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat in the semi-final of the FA Women’s Continental League Cup to Chelsea at Kingsmeadow.

The Hammers found themselves 4-0 down after 25 minutes, and never really managed to recover despite a battling display in the second period.

Pernille Harder (3), Sophie Ingle, Bethany England and Fran Kirby were all on target for the Blues who booked their place in the final at Vicarage Road.

Olli Harder’s side now turn their attention to Sunday’s crucial Women’s Super League fixture against Bristol City.

It was an uphill battle for West Ham United Women from the very start in south London as Chelsea took the lead after just three minutes in south London. The Hammers lost possession cheaply in midfield and Ji So-Yun was afforded the space to drive at the heart of West Ham United defence.

The Blue’s No10 slipped in Pernille Harder and the Danish striker applied a simple finish over the advancing Makenzie Arnold to put the Blues ahead.

The reigning FA Women’s Continental League cup champions nearly doubled their lead shortly after, a spell of Irons pressure broke down and Harder was able to lead a blistering counterattack. The experienced forward laid the ball across the box for Fran Kirby, who fired just wide of the post.

The attacks were coming thick and fast from Chelsea and Emma Hayes’ side deservedly extended their lead after a quarter of an hour.

Captain Gilly Flaherty half-cleared a cross from the right-hand side and the ball dropped to Sophie Ingle 35-yards out. The Welsh midfielder took aim with her left foot and drove past Arnold to make it 2-0.

It was three in the 25th minute as the Hammers became the orchestrators of their own downfall.

Flaherty laid the ball back for Arnold to clear but the West Ham United No1 was hesitant, scuffing her clearance to the feet of Harder. The Chelsea forward couldn’t believe her luck and duly passed the ball into an empty net.

Two minutes later and the hosts had their fourth. A neat passing move released Kirby on the right flank, the England International fizzed the ball across the box for Beth England to tuck past Arnold at the front post.

West Ham began to see much more of the ball as the game headed towards the interval, Kate Longhurst burst into the box after a long spell of possession. The midfielder looked to test Ann-Katrin Berger but found herself edged off the ball by Millie Bright as she looked to pull the trigger.

Immediately after the restart the Hammers were under pressure once more, the Blues flew forward as Ingle threaded Kirby through on goal, the 27-year-old fashioned a low effort that Arnold got down well to save.

Arnold was called into action again moments later, this time Mille Bright took aim from distance and it took a spectacular diving save from goalkeeper to deny the Chelsea defender.

After absorbing a spell of Blues pressure, it was Olli Harder’s side’s turn to enjoy their best spell of the match.

The Irons forced a series of corners, putting the hosts on the backfoot for the first time in the contest. Grace Fisk nearly pulled a goal back for the Irons in the 51st minute. The defender reacted quickest to Adriana Leon’s low ball into the box, forcing a smart save from Berger.

A renewed fight from the West Ham United Women became more and more evident as the half wore on.

Leon was slipped through on goal by Van Egmond with just over an hour on the clock, the No19 however, was thwarted by a brilliantly timed slide tackle from Magdalena Eriksson, who had recovered will from an improbable position.

Maz Pacheco was next to go close for the Hammers, the full-back got the better of Ingle and Bright down the left and fired a stinging effort across the box. Berger in the Chelsea goal managed to parry the ball out towards the edge of the area where Van Egmond was waiting, but her effort flew over the bar.

For all their efforts, the Irons had every right to feel aggrieved when Chelsea added their fifth. Fran Kirby’s shot from just inside the box ricocheted off the crossbar and fell straight back to the midfielder in six-yard box to finish.

Pernille Harder managed to complete her hat-trick in the closing stages with a fine a strike from range, Chelsea’s No23 was a thorn in the side of the Hammers defence all evening and she left Arnold with no chance, to complete the scoring at Kingsmeadow.

Olli Harder’s side will take a number of positives from their second-half efforts, although the Hammers ultimately fell short of a place in the FA Women’s Continental League Cup.

Chelsea: Berger, Bright, Andersson (Blundell 61), Eriksson© (Spence 77), Ingle, Kirby (Reiten 77), Leupolz (Cuthbert 61), Ji (Fleming 61), Mjelde, Harder, England.

Unused subs: Telford, Carter, Kerr.

West Ham United: Arnold, Redisch, Flaherty ©, Fisk, Vetterlein, Pacheco (Barker 87’), Joel, Svitkova (Thomas 73’), Longhurst, Van Egmond, Leon.

Unused subs: Brosnan, Mustafa, Dali, Cissoko.