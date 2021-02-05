West Ham hope to bounce back in basement battle with Bristol City
West Ham United Women are seeking for a positive result against fellow strugglers Bristol City this weekend in a huge game at the bottom of the WSL table.
Both sides come into the game at the Chigwell Construction Stadium after playing in the Continental Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.
Bristol City won their tie 1-0 against Leicester City after a header from Kiera Skeels late on while West Ham suffered a disappointing 6-0 loss to Chelsea.
It will also see former West Ham boss Matt Beard managing against the Hammers since leaving the club in November.
He picked up his first league win in charge of the Robins last weekend as they eased past Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 with goals from Yana Daniels and a brace from Ebony Salmon.
West Ham lost 4-0 to an inform Manchester City last weekend before shipping six against Chelsea during the week.
The last time the two teams met the Hammers won 4-0 with Martha Thomas, Rachel Daly and Emily Van Egmond finding the net as well as an own goal from Jemma Purfield.
The match will be broadcast live on the FA Player with a 3pm kick off time