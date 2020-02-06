Search

Advanced search

Boxing: West Ham Boys begin new year in style

PUBLISHED: 13:47 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:47 06 February 2020

West Ham's Finlay James celebrates

West Ham's Finlay James celebrates

Archant

West Ham Boys began 2020 with a big home show against a team from Glasgow, which featured 19 bouts, on Sunday.

West Ham's Brewer brothersWest Ham's Brewer brothers

And there were stand-out performances from Bobby and Billy Brewer, Frankie Wood, Riley Murray, the Fernley twins and Connor Mitchell.

Mitchell had a toe-to-toe battle with multi title winner Adam Lyon that had the crown on their feet and saw them earn the best boxers of the day awards.

You may also want to watch:

British champion James Fernley won a 4-1 split vote against European bronze medalist Isa Akram and Bobby Brewer - in only his second bout - stopped a more experienced Jimmy McDonagh (10 bouts) in the second round.

West Ham's Riley MurrayWest Ham's Riley Murray

Kiern Keen and Hayden Rafter had their first wins for West Ham, as double Schoolboys champion Francie Coyle returned to winning ways.

Tom Welland and Aarron Cullen produced a storming contest and Arbi Maka won his final contest for Hammers before taking up his scholarship at Eton.

Club captain Finlay James, meanwhile, won a London title on Saturday and heads to the National stages of the Youth Championships in Coventry.

Most Read

Government probe into how derailed freight train travelled 2.5 miles along Overground line

Damage caused by the derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Jailed: Man who went on the run after murdering wife and daughters in East Ham

Mohamed Abdul Shakur. Picture: MPS

Man slashed in face in Stratford attack

A police cordon in place at the scene. Picture: Andrew Jarman

Police make fourth arrest over fatal stabbing of Leshawn Williams in Royal Docks

Hanameel Street near the Royal Docks... quiet side turning where Leshawn Williams was stabbed on December 21. Picture: Google

Police appeal following reports of gunshot in Plaistow

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Government probe into how derailed freight train travelled 2.5 miles along Overground line

Damage caused by the derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Jailed: Man who went on the run after murdering wife and daughters in East Ham

Mohamed Abdul Shakur. Picture: MPS

Man slashed in face in Stratford attack

A police cordon in place at the scene. Picture: Andrew Jarman

Police make fourth arrest over fatal stabbing of Leshawn Williams in Royal Docks

Hanameel Street near the Royal Docks... quiet side turning where Leshawn Williams was stabbed on December 21. Picture: Google

Police appeal following reports of gunshot in Plaistow

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Hockey: Wapping men beat Old Loughts to extend lead

Wapping's men celebrate (pic Iain McAuslan)

Boxing: West Ham Boys begin new year in style

West Ham's Finlay James celebrates

West Ham fans Foodbank proves a great success

Graeme Howlett of fans website KUMB and foodbank founder John Ratomski before the last home game

West Ham bring in former skipper Kevin Nolan on coaching staff

West Ham United's Kevin Nolan celebrates scoring (pic: Stephen Pond/Empics)

Six Nations: Saracens six start for England in Scotland

England's Maro Itoje (centre left) and Owen Farrell (centre) looks dejected during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Stade de France, Paris.
Drive 24