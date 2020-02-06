Boxing: West Ham Boys begin new year in style

West Ham's Finlay James celebrates Archant

West Ham Boys began 2020 with a big home show against a team from Glasgow, which featured 19 bouts, on Sunday.

West Ham's Brewer brothers West Ham's Brewer brothers

And there were stand-out performances from Bobby and Billy Brewer, Frankie Wood, Riley Murray, the Fernley twins and Connor Mitchell.

Mitchell had a toe-to-toe battle with multi title winner Adam Lyon that had the crown on their feet and saw them earn the best boxers of the day awards.

British champion James Fernley won a 4-1 split vote against European bronze medalist Isa Akram and Bobby Brewer - in only his second bout - stopped a more experienced Jimmy McDonagh (10 bouts) in the second round.

West Ham's Riley Murray West Ham's Riley Murray

Kiern Keen and Hayden Rafter had their first wins for West Ham, as double Schoolboys champion Francie Coyle returned to winning ways.

Tom Welland and Aarron Cullen produced a storming contest and Arbi Maka won his final contest for Hammers before taking up his scholarship at Eton.

Club captain Finlay James, meanwhile, won a London title on Saturday and heads to the National stages of the Youth Championships in Coventry.