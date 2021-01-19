West Ham boss Moyes wants his side to show they can compete with the big boys

Published: 9:40 PM January 19, 2021

David Moyes has challenged West Ham to prove they can compete at the top end of the table after they moved onto the shoulders of the Premier League's elite.

The Hammers are up to seventh, three points behind Manchester City in third, after Michail Antonio's second goal in as many matches secured a 2-1 win over West Brom.

They’ve picked up 32 points from their 19 league games this season which is highest ever points tally at the halfway point of a Premier League season for the club.

"Long may it continue, we're halfway through the season and we want to look up, not down," Moyes said.

"I want to be ambitious and try to get us as far up as the league as we can. I want my players to not see that this is where we should be, but to compete at the top.

"We're happy at the moment but I want this to be regular. Not halfway through the season but right until the end.

"I'm disappointed with how we played but not with the result and the players have been terrific since lockdown.

"The players are doing a great job, I'm thrilled to work with them. I want to keep driving them on and not just be a flash in the pan."

West Ham led through Jarrod Bowen's close-range goal on the stroke of half-time, but were pegged back by Matheus Pereira, Albion's double-penalty hero in the win at Wolves which had reignited Sam Allardyce's rescue mission.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. Picture date: Tuesday January 19, 2021. - Credit: PA

The winner arrived in the 65th minute when Aaron Cresswell crossed from the left, substitute Andriy Yarmolenko headed back across goal and Antonio hooked the ball over the line.

They have now won all three of their Premier League fixtures since the start of the new year.