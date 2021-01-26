West Ham boss Moyes believes they have plenty more to come after Palace victory

Published: 11:01 PM January 26, 2021

West Ham United manager David Moyes with Michail Antonio as he is substituted during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Tuesday January 26, 2021. - Credit: PA

West Ham United manager David Moyes believes they have plenty more room for improvement despite moving up to fourth in the Premier League thanks to a 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace.

Although Wilfried Zaha gave Crystal Palace a third-minute lead, the hungry Hammers dished out a lesson in incisive counter-attacking and dogged-defending to make it six of the best as they recorded half-a-dozen straight victories in all competitions, thanks to Tomáš Souček’s first-half double and Craig Dawson’s header midway through the second period.

"We are getting better and we are an improved team, but I think we are not scratching the surface yet. I think we have so much more we can give," Moyes said.

"Part of a manager's job is to raise expectations at your football club but I will not try and be stupid because West Ham have done it too often and maybe got it wrong.

"I am going to be a bit more steady and sensible if I can. But I am ambitious, I want to manage teams at the top of the league and be competing in the competitions if I can.

You may also want to watch:

"And the players are giving me every hope, they're doing a great job and they have been exceptional in the way they have played and they want more - I can sense it in the dressing room."

While the Hammers could be back down to seventh by Thursday night, their 10th triumph in the top flight this season was another reminder of their new resolve.

“We are not scratching the surface yet. I think we have so much more we can give.”

Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze (right) and West Ham United's Tomas Soucek battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Tuesday January 26, 2021. - Credit: PA

Midfielder Tomas Soucek popped up with a crucial brace to take his tally for the season to seven, which makes the £18million signing the club's top goalscorer in the Premier League this term.

Moyes added: "When you think this time last year we signed him and to come in and hit the ground running in the Premier League is really difficult at any time, but he has not only done that - he has made a big difference.

"He has made a difference with his performances, with the type of lad he is and his honesty, so he has been great and he can score and he showed that tonight."