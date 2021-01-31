West Ham boss Moyes felt his side were not at their best in loss to Liverpool

Published: 7:55 PM January 31, 2021

West Ham United manager David Moyes on the touchline during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

David Moyes felt his West Ham United side did not produce their best in Sunday’s 3-1 Premier League defeat by Liverpool at London Stadium.

The Hammers went into the game on a six-match winning run and unbeaten in eight in all competitions, but did not hit the same level of performance against the champions.

After a closely contested opening 57 minutes, the Irons fell behind when Mohamed Salah scored just moments after Michail Antonio had shot wide for the hosts.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (centre) scores their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday January 31, 2021. - Credit: PA

As West Ham chased a quick equaliser, Salah doubled Liverpool’s lead eleven minutes later, finishing Xherdan Shaqiri’s inch-perfect pass expertly at the end of a pitch-length counter attack, and the game was over when Georginio Wijnaldum converted substitute Roberto Firmino’s square ball with seven minutes remaining.

To the hosts’ credit, Craig Dawson pulled one back from Aaron Cresswell’s late corner, but overall Moyes admitted the better team had won.

However, with six wins in January, the manager was happy with the month as a whole and is expecting a reaction when the Irons travel to Aston Villa on Wednesday evening.

"I’m disappointed with the overall result and performance because I didn’t feel we played as well as we have done but let’s not underestimate the team we were playing against and the challenge we had.

"I believe we probably played better at Anfield at the start of the season than we did today. We’re growing in confidence and attack them a bit more, but the more we tried to open up the harder it became for us, so it’s a big lesson.

"It’s still the start for us and we’ve got a long way to go to get to the level of Liverpool."

The boss added: "We have had a couple of games like this – the Chelsea game was very similar – where we played well and were right in it and had chances, then ended up conceding a couple of goals.

"It was 1-0, we had a corner kick and we didn’t deliver a particularly good ball and they made it 2-0 from our corner kick when we’re trying to get back into the game at one-each.

West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna (centre left) and Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (centre right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday January 31, 2021. - Credit: PA

"We just didn’t play, we didn’t have good enough control, they put us under a lot of pressure and pressed us hard and we found it very difficult to get the ball down and move it around as well as we have done at Crystal Palace."