West Ham boss frustrated with lack of chances created in Chelsea defeat

Published: 9:03 AM December 22, 2020

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham scores his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. - Credit: PA

David Moyes was frustrated at the lack of chances created by his West Ham team despite a positive display as they fell 3-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Aside from a second-half header off target by Sebastien Haller, and Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen having goals ruled out, they failed to significantly test Edouard Mendy in the home goal.

Thiago Silva headed home an early chance for the Blues but the star of the show was 23-year-old Tammy Abraham who had not started any of the Blues' last four league games and failed to find the net in a whole month. He got back on the scoresheet with a close-range finish in the 78th-minute.

Chelsea's Thiago Silva scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. - Credit: PA

Two minutes later and the England forward doubled his tally when he confidently fired in from a tight angle after Christian Pulisic had been denied.

"We didn't defend well enough for the last two goals certainly," Moyes said.

"We had our chances and did a lot of good things, but not enough good things in either box when it mattered.

"I thought it was a really big test for us tonight coming to Chelsea. They had lost a few games and we knew how hard it would be. For long periods we did plenty of good things, but not enough."

The Hammers' night may have turned out differently had Bowen not been denied a goal in the 30th minute for a foul on Silva.

Moyes refused to discuss the incident, but on the performance of referee Chris Kavanagh and his team, the boss said: "I don't know, I just thought the level wasn't good all-round. Any decisions certainly didn't go our way."

West Ham United's Mark Noble and Chelsea's N'Golo Kante (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. - Credit: PA

Defeat for West Ham keeps them 10th in the table ahead of Sunday when Brighton & Hove Albion will visit the London Stadium. The Hammers will hope to have Michail Antonio back fit and ready to lead the line.

The 30-year-old recently agreed a new deal to stay at the club until the summer of 2023 and has been a big miss while sidelined through injury.

Antonio could replace Haller in the starting line-up for that clash but will not be expected to carry the burden of every fixture during the festive period.