West Ham boss Harder knows his side must take their chances after heavy Chelsea defeat

Chelsea's Pernille Harder scores her sides sixth goal during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Semi Final match at Kingsmeadow, London. Picture date: Wednesday February 3, 2021. - Credit: PA

West Ham manager Olli Harder insists his side need to start taking their chances as they crashed to a heavy 6-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Continental Cup semi-final.

A hat-trick for Pernille Harder and goals from Sophie Ingle, Beth England and Fran Kirby to make sure the defending champions booked their spot in the final in style at Kingsmeadow.

The Hammers boss was however pleased with the second-half efforts after already trailing 4-0 and believes they must take the positives from the match.

"When we went down by four the pressure was already off and I thought we were the better team in the second half despite conceding two,” Harder said.

Chelsea's Pernille Harder (right) and West Ham's Kate Longhurst battle for the ball during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Semi Final match at Kingsmeadow, London. Picture date: Wednesday February 3, 2021. - Credit: PA

"I'm pleased that we pushed to the end. It's funny because we lost by six but we kept the energy and determination to the end and it's great that we're creating chances, but we need to take them.

"We had a great 20-25 minutes after half time but we need 90-minute performances.”

The manager added: “Scoring a goal in this game wouldn't have affected the result but the goals would have been a nice story to finish on."

"We all have bad games where we make mistakes but we win as a team and we lose as a team. She's [Mackenzie Arnold] taken responsibility and taken it on her shoulders."

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said: "I'm really pleased to reach another final. Getting to finals is not an easy achievement and this team keep working and finding new levels.

“We had five chances in the first half and scored four goals and this reflects the confidence in the camp at the moment.

"I made a couple of adjustments today to look for different insights and the team just applied them straight away. This team just continues to progress so well.

"I was conscious of our drop off on the counter-press and, tonight, I saw what I was looking for.

“Her [Pernille Harder’s] aggression was excellent and her work rate was second to none. I thought she had a good game in mid-week but tonight was her best performance in a Chelsea shirt."

West Ham return to Women’s Super League action on Sunday when they host Bristol City who are now managed by former Hammers boss Matt Beard.