West Ham agree loan deal for Manchester United star Jesse Lingard
- Credit: PA
West Ham United have agreed a deal to sign Jesse Lingard on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season.
The 28-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford having made only three appearances all season - none of which came in the Premier League.
The Hammers have made Said Benrahma's loan from Brentford permanent this week instead of waiting until the end of the season in order to free up a loan spot for Lingard.
It is understood West Ham will pay a loan fee of £1.5million and also cover the entire cost of the 28-year-old's wages of more than £100,000-a-week.
Newcastle United and West Brom were also interested in taking the former England midfielder on loan, but Lingard's preferred option was West Ham and a reunion with ex-United boss David Moyes.
Moyes is convinced he can help Lingard rediscover the form that made the midfielder an automatic pick for England on their march to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia in 2018 and help him find a way back into the England squad.
Since then, Lingard has struggled to maintain a regular starting place for United, making just three appearances this season, two in the EFL Cup and one in the FA Cup.
