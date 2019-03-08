Search

West Ham see 15 fighters through to national semi-finals

PUBLISHED: 16:00 13 May 2019

The West Ham Boxing Club squad face the camera (pic: West Ham BC)

The West Ham Boxing Club squad face the camera (pic: West Ham BC)

Archant

The latest news from the West Ham Boxing Club

West Ham Boxing Club have an astonishing 15 fighters competing in this weekend's semi-finals of the England Boxing National Schools Championships.

It is a remarkable haul for the club, with those 15 progressing from the national quarter-finals which took place in Bristol last weekend.

There were victories for William Ball, Joshua Jarvis, Calum Naylor, Frank Middleton, Frankie Thompson, Connor Mitchell, Jaiden Harradine, Siddie Lee and Anthony Connors.

Harry Penny, Ted Penfold, Frank Joyce, Francie Coyle, Nurien Omar and Filip Dimov were all awarded walkover victories after their scheduled opponents withdrew.

The only disappointment for West Ham came when Kerim Kilinç was beaten in his national quarter-final.

Coach Jason Bull said: "With all boys putting on impressive displays it's almost impossible to pick a stand out boy but special praise has to go to Jaiden who since joining the club and England Boxing from the London Amateur Boxing Alliance has become a real talent."

