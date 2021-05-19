West Ham one point from securing Europa League with West Brom win

Published: 10:19 PM May 19, 2021

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (left) and West Bromwich Albion's Darnell Furlong battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Wednesday May 19, 2021. - Credit: PA

Two well-taken late goals saw West Ham United move within a point of a place in the Europa League group stages with a 3-1 win at West Bromwich Albion.

Having been frustrated on the road by Brighton & Hove Albion just four days prior, David Moyes' team endured a frustrating first half at the Hawthorns, hitting the post from a penalty inside two minutes before conceding to Matheus Pereira's direct corner kick.

Yet as they have done so often this season, the team in Claret and Blue showcased their powers of recovery when Tomáš Souček stabbed in from close range on the stroke of half-time.

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mates as West Bromwich Albion's Okay Yokuslu looks dejected during the Premier League match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Wednesday May 19, 2021. - Credit: PA

And after a second half which saw both teams have their opportunities - West Ham going closest after again striking the woodwork - Angelo Ogbonna thundered in to head home an Aaron Cresswell corner in the closing stages.

The priceless points were wrapped up five minutes later when Michail Antonio finished off a superb counter-attack to put the Irons on the verge of qualifying for European football through their league position for just the third time in the Club's history.

West Ham manager David Moyes had initially made one to his starting XI for the trip to the Hawthorns, with Said Benrahma rewarded for a memorable first Hammers' goal in the 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday coming in for Jarrod Bowen.

A second change in the warm-up, however, saw goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski pull out after initially being named; the Poland international was replaced in net by Darren Randolph.

The Baggies, meanwhile, were buoyed by the return of home supporters to their West Midlands ground, but despite the home team’s supporters, understandably, being in fine voice, the Hammers had the opportunity to silence them after winning a penalty inside the opening 60 seconds.

West Bromwich Albion's Matt Phillips (left) and West Ham United's Michail Antonio battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Wednesday May 19, 2021. - Credit: PA

If Kyle Barley’s clip on his heels didn’t bring down Michail Antonio – who had made a powerful run down the left channel – then goalkeeper Sam Johnstone’s bodycheck certainly did, sending the No30 sprawling for a spot kick inside the opening two minutes.

Up stepped West Ham captain Declan Rice with the chance to score just his fifth goal for the Club, but while his strike was true and had Johnstone beaten, it hit the outside of the goalkeeper’s right-hand post and bounced clear.

The Irons did not let up, however, and Benrahma was the next player in Claret and Blue to try their luck inside the opening ten minutes with a dipping effort from 25 yards – this time, Johnstone made a sprightly stop to tip the ball over the bar.

The Hammers’ playmakers were beginning to spray the ball around ominously, with Jesse Lingard taking out a number of West Brom defenders with a delightful clipped past to the on-rushing Vladimir Coufal. The full-back’s low cross, however, was cut out by Bartley moments before it could reach Czech teammate Souček.

Where fortune had evaded the Irons in the opening moments, it smiled fervently on the Baggies midway through the first half.

Seconds after Angelo Ogbonna got an important toe to Darnell Furlong’s near-post cross, Matheus Pereira’s in-swinging corner found its way past the combination of Randolph and Souček near the same portion of the goal.

Initially appearing to be a Souček own-goal with the delivery flicking off the top of his head, the contact was adjudged to have been after the ball had already crossed the goal-line – scant consolation for the Hammers, who had up to that point been the better side.

The goal threatened to change the dynamic of the contest, with the next big opportunity also going West Brom’s way after Conor Townsend saw his free-kick blocked by the wall, instead opting to smash the rebound back into the box.

After two deflections, it reached Pereira, whose snap shot looped up off Aaron Cresswell’s challenge and forced Randolph into an instinctive save, high above his body with little time to react.

Yet Moyes’ team, as they have done so well all season, remained calmed and committed to playing themselves back into the game.

Recently crowned Premier League Player of the Month Jesse Lingard, after some industrious work from Fornals, attempted a curling effort from a seemingly ambitious angle – but his shot was struck well enough for Johnstone to feel compelled to fingertip the ball behind.

Then, on the stroke of half-time, West Ham’s patience was rewarded with a game-changing goal by Souček. Lingard’s cross – flicked on by a West Brom head – reached Benrahma at the far post in plentiful space.

The Algerian international seemed to momentarily consider shooting, but instead slid a well-measured pass across the face of goal for Souček to tap in his tenth Premier League goal of the season, before being subsequently confirmed as onside by VAR.

Just two minutes into the second half, Pereira’s whipped corner kick almost saw lightning struck twice, but Randolph showed sharp reflexes to tip the ball over the bar, with referee Michael Oliver then blowing up for a foul on the Republic of Ireland international.

Benrahma was then involved in another Hammers’ chance two minutes later, flicking the ball beyond his marker and laying off to Fornals on the corner of the area, but the Spaniard – cutting inside – struck an arcing effort which sailed past the post.

As West Ham fans might have expected prior to kick-off, West Brom’s greatest threat was stemming from their set-pieces, and after a crowd of bodies from both sides attacked a long throw, Randolph was forced to react smartly to smother Ajayi’s poke from close range.

The Irons have proven prolific themselves from set plays this season, however, and when Souček attacked Cresswell’s near-post corner delivery, his flicked header narrowly evaded Antonio sliding in at the far stick.

As the game ticked into its final quarter, Cresswell had both a minute of anxiety – his sliced right-footed clearance almost playing in Robson-Kanu – and a minute of inspiration, a brilliantly realised 40-yard free-kick striking the outside of the post with Johnstone still organising his defence and utterly stranded.

The pattern of an open-ended game continued in its closing stages, with the Irons the more threatening team with the ball on the grass but West Brom ever-menacing when presented with the chance to take the aerial route.

West Ham United's Said Benrahma (left) and West Bromwich Albion's Kyle Bartley battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Wednesday May 19, 2021. - Credit: PA

On his return to the Hawthorns after nine years’ service as a player, West Ham centre-back Craig Dawson was called upon to make a succession of headed clearances, while a communication breakdown between Robson-Kanu and Phillips prevented the former from shooting when a loose ball broke kindly on the edge of the area.

When West Ham did break forward, it was their final ball letting them down, but with ten minutes to go substitute Jarrod Bowen produced a brilliant reverse pass to put Fornals in on goal. The Spaniard attempted to catch Johnstone off guard with a first-time effort, but the 'keeper was well-positioned to kick it behind.

Moments later, however, and Moyes' men had their lead. The source was Angelo Ogbonna, the route was as straightforward as you'd like, a whipped Cresswell corner attacked with real desire by the Italian international at the far post. Heading the ball inside the six-yard area, Ogbonna couldn't miss.

And the points were sealed five minutes later when, with the home team pressing, Fornals and Lingard combined to force a three-on-two, the latter prodding the ball around the defender for Antonio to drill low past Johnstone's outstretched legs.

There was still time for Coufal to come close to scoring his first West Ham goal in the dying stages, but for a low stop from Johnstone.

Yet the points - which see West Ham equal their record tally in the Premier League, the 62 attained in 2015/16 - had been well and truly wrapped up.

One more point in their final game against Southampton on Sunday - one more point which would break such a record - would be enough to secure sixth place in the Premier League table and, with it, Europa League football.



West Ham United: Randolph, Coufal, Ogbonna, Dawson, Cresswell, Rice (c), Souček, Benrahma (Bowen 72), Lingard, Fornals (Diop 89), Antonio

Subs: Trott (GK), Fredericks, Johnson, Balbuena, Noble, Yarmolenko, Odubeko

West Bromwich Albion: Johnstone, Furlong, Bartley (c), Ajayi, Townsend, Gallagher, Yokuslu, Maitland-Niles (Diangana 69), Pereira, Robson-Kanu, Phillips.

Subs: Button (GK), Peltier, O’Shea, Gardner-Hickman, King, Robinson, Diagne, Grant



