Leyton Orient boss Wellens delighted with transfer deadline day deals

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens was delighted to add Stephen Duke-McKenna and Jayden Wareham to his squad on transfer deadline day.

Duke-McKenna followed in the footsteps of Charlie Kelman by joining on a season-long loan from Championship club Queens Park Rangers, while Wareham signed in a similar circumstances from Premier League Chelsea.

And Wellens told the club website: "Stephen will join three or four players in our squad that can bounce around different positions.

"He's a versatile player as he can play right-back, in the number eight position or on the right or left wing.

Stephen Duke-McKenna (left) in action for QPR against Everton in the Carabao Cup last season - Credit: PA

"We think he's got a lot of natural talent and good skill on the ball and he had a good attacking record at Torquay last season.

"When you're building a squad, you need people who can play in a multitude of positions."

Wareham started his youth career in the QPR academy before joining Woking, then signed for Chelsea after a successful trial towards the end of the 2020-21 season.

Wellens added: "Paul Terry has seen a lot of him over the years from his time at Chelsea.

"His work rate, his intensity and his goal threat will make him a very welcome addition to the group.

Jayden Wareham celebrates scoring for Chelsea in the Papa John's Trophy last season - Credit: PA

"His goal record in friendlies and under-21 matches is good, and he's also had that exposure to the men's game during his time at Woking."

Duke-McKenna, who has played 11 times for Guyana, is a product of the Everton academy and had a spell at Bolton before joining QPR.

He scored three goals in 21 games for Torquay last season and spoke to Kelman before agreeing his move.

He added: "“He said he’s enjoying it a lot, he loves the set-up and for me to get myself down as quick as I can, as I’d love it too.

"He said he had a point to prove coming in here, and he’s clearly doing it.

A general view of the Leyton Orient sign at Brisbane Road - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"One of the main things was Orient play quite good football, and with the way the season has started, it’s a team I’m looking forward to coming in to.

"I’m a midfielder. I’d say I’m an all-rounder, I like to attack and score goals, but also the nitty-gritty side of things, and defending."

Speaking of his own move, teenage striker Wareham said: "There were a couple of other options on the table for myself, but after speaking to the manager, it became clear that I wanted to come here.

"The gaffer spoke about his plans for the club, but also for myself and he's got a real vision about what he wants to do this season."

"I've come from the non-league route to Chelsea, and I just want to prove myself, and show younger people to not give up."

"I'm positive, I'm confident, and I'm sure that I will be able to help the side achieve their goals."

Orient also confirmed the departure of striker Harry Smith to League One side Exeter City on a season-long loan.

Harry Smith celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient against Rochdale last season

Smith netted 15 times last season after joining from Northampton but has been struggling for game time this term after picking up an injury in pre-season.

Wellens wished him well, adding: "I love Harry to bits, he's a great lad and we know he will score goals.

"We want to create a culture where everybody is happy, and we understand that if there are sustained periods of time when Harry is not in the team, it would be difficult for him.

"He wants to play football, and I want to see him play football. We want to give him the best opportunity we can to score goals, and that's not to say that in January we won't reconsider our options.

"I wish Harry all the best for his time away from the club, and hope to see him in and among the goals."

Orient will look to extend their six-game unbeaten run in League Two and maintain their hold on top spot when they welcome Tranmere Rovers to Brisbane Road on Saturday (3pm).