Wapping women take over at top from neighbours, as men pull further clear at summit

Wapping women's seconds in action against Old Loughts (pic James Budgen) Archant

Wapping's women took over from local rivals East London at the top of the East League Premier A table with a 4-0 win over Maidstone on Saturday.

They began well on a fast pitch and, following a series of short corners, took the lead when Adrienne Houle volleyed home.

Wapping continued to press the home side and, following more good attacking play on the left by Ness Sharman, Emily Wilford went through to slot into the bottom corner to make it 2-0.

Maidstone enjoyed a spell of pressure in the second half, but Wapping got a third when Sharman won the ball and drove down the right before crossing for Wilford to score again.

And the home side went down to 10 players in the closing stages, with Lucy Jones converting a rebound from a short corner to complete the tally and put Wapping top on goal difference.

The men, meanwhile, moved six points clear at the top of the Conference East table with a 2-1 victory over Bedford.

They took an early lead from a short corner, as Aaron Blumfield deflected home from close range.

But Bedford grew in confidence as the first half progressed and levelled with a drag flick from a corner of their own.

Wapping picked up the pace in the third quarter and a spell of pressure led to a second goal for Blumfield, who fired home a low shot from the top of the D.

And it proved decisive as their defence kept Bedford at bay in the final quarter ahead of two tough games before the winter break.

Albert Thornton scored twice as the thirds beat Cambs Nomads 2-1, while Alex Corrie, Dave Bateman, Ben McMull and Sean MacEnri netted in the seventh team's 4-2 win over Havering seconds.

Ben Green, Dan Sethi and Tom Scrase goals led the 10ths to a 3-0 win over their Saffron Walden opponents, with Sam Uden's brace seeing the 11ths beat Brentwood fifths 2-1.

The women's thirds beat their Brentwood counterparts by a 4-0 margin as Hattie Gaunt and Barbara Lo Giudice claimed doubles, while the seventh team beat Crostyx fourths 7-0.

Jess Bartlett (2), Caroline Dale, Gigi Barbuto, Isobel Harison, Ali Scott and Christina Cassidy were their goalscorers, while the thirds drew 1-1 with Old Loughts as Lottie Colquhon netted.

Jenny Cook's goal earned the fourths a 1-1 derby draw with their East London rivals and the men's eighths drew 1-1 with East London fifths as Simon Glancy found the net.