Wapping women start new year in style as win double puts them top above rivals

PUBLISHED: 10:30 17 January 2020

Wapping's women in action against Bedford (pic Iain McAuslan)

Wapping's women in action against Bedford (pic Iain McAuslan)

Wapping's women made a great start to 2020 with back-to-back wins at the weekend.

Wapping's women in action against Bedford (pic Iain McAuslan)

They returned from the winter break with a trip to Bedford seconds and made a bright start, producing early shots on goal.

The scoreline remained blank at the break, but Wapping saw their pressure pay off in the second half as a short corner move was finished off by Katelynn Roganowicz.

Bedford enjoyed a good spell of their own after falling behind, but Wapping's defence and keeper Kate Brannelly held firm.

Sunday saw Wapping back on home turf at Lee Valley Hockey & Leisure Centre to play host to Norwich City, who held leaders East London to a 2-2 draw on Saturday, and they moved the ball around well in the first half.

Wapping's women in action against Bedford (pic Iain McAuslan)

Hannah Thompson fired home the first goal from close to the penalty spot, but Brannelly then suffered a knee injury early in the second half, after an amazing save, which saw Cleo Lyn take over as an emergency goalkeeper.

Wapping doubled their lead through Roganowicz, deflecting in at the right post, but the visitors hit back soon after with a reverse stick finish from the top of the D.

The hosts restored the two-goal cushion to avoid a nervous finale as Roganowicz collected a short corner and beat the goalie before a reverse stick finish.

And they are now two points clear of East London at the top ahead of a home game with St Albans seconds on Saturday.

Wapping seconds drew 0-0 with Basildon, then lost 3-1 to Bishop's Stortford as Jess Frith netted.

The thirds beat UCL 3-0, as Babs Lo Giudice, Anna Nicklin and Kay Bloomfield netted, while the fourths edged past Royston by a single Ellie Brooke goal.

Annie Waugh's goal earned the fifths a 1-1 draw with Waltham Forest, but the sixth team lost 6-4 to Thurrock seconds, after Amy Winkelgrund (2), Jojo Baier and Rachel Matthews netted.

Gigi Barbuto scored as the sevenths beat Witham seconds 2-1, while Bertie Teague was on target as the eighths drew 1-1 with Southend fourths.

The men's seconds lost 5-0 at Peterborough seconds, but Albert Thornton and Hugo Atkins netted as the thirds beat Bishop's Stortford 2-1.

Darren Hutchinson netted as the fourths lost 3-1 to Hertford, but the fifths were beaten 5-0 by Berkhamsted.

Rory Cameron (2), Harry Frost (2), Tim Wright and Alex Parkyn goals saw the sixth team to a 6-1 win over Maldon, while the seconds drew 1-1 with Colchester seconds as Tom Bailey netted.

Bryn Ford-Jones, Gareth Williams and Miguel Mananes scored as the eighths beat Brentwood thirds 3-2, while the ninth, 10th and 11th teams all had 4-0 wins.

Sam Tomkinson, Tim Alexander, Rich Parsons and Ollie Kean netted against Old Southendian thirds, Dylan Morgan hit a hat-trick and Tom Scrase struck against Redbridge thirds, as Chris Barnes, Doug Shipton, Simon Taylor and Saad Ghauri notched against Havering fourths.

