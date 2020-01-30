Wapping's women see hopes hit by Harleston draw; men earn derby bragging rights

Wapping men's seconds in action against East London (pic Iain McAuslan) Archant

Wapping's women saw their East League Premier Division title bid held up by a 1-1 draw at Harleston Magpies, which saw them slip behind new leaders East London on goal difference.

Wapping men's thirds in action againt East London seconds (pic Iain McAuslan) Wapping men's thirds in action againt East London seconds (pic Iain McAuslan)

Magpies had won the earlier meeting between the sides at Lee Valley in October and took the lead after 10 minutes in Norfolk.

Wapping then assumed control, enjoying extended passages of possession, and wing backs Chelsea Hodgson and Lucia Corry created their best chances of the first half.

A series of short corners went unconverted, though, and Wapping came under threat from the pacey home attack in the second half.

With only five minutes left on the clock, Magpies looked set to inflict a second defeat of the season on Wapping, but a smart move started by Corry led to a penalty corner.

Wapping men's 11ths against their 10ths (pic Iain McAuslan) Wapping men's 11ths against their 10ths (pic Iain McAuslan)

And the ball was sent out to Lucy Jones at the top of the D, who flicked it low and hard past the home keeper's right foot.

Wapping went close to a last-gasp winner as Cleo Lyn worked her way into the D and drew a foul, but penalty claims were waved away by the umpire.

The men met East London in four derbies, with the seconds winning 2-0 thanks to Jonny Verity and Matthew Hyden goals.

Wapping men's sixths in action against East London thirds (pic Iain McAuslan) Wapping men's sixths in action against East London thirds (pic Iain McAuslan)

Albert Thornton hit a hat-trick as the thirds beat East seconds 6-1, with Richard Ripper, Chris Penney and Jesse Walters also on target.

But honours finished even as the sixths drew 1-1 with East thirds, after Tim Alexander netted, and the sevenths lost 1-0 to East fourths.

Wapping fourths beat clubmates in the fifths 2-0 as Ollie Brown and Matt Emery struck and the 10ths beat the 11ths 2-1 in another domestic derby as Calum Nourish and Tom Scrase cancelled out Nilesh Desai's effort.

The first team return to league action this weekend.

The women's seconds lost 5-1 to West Herts, with Charlotte Colquhoun on target, but the thirds beat Haverhill 4-0 as Molly Buxton (2), Barbara Lo Giudice and Ruadhan Jenkins struck.

Jenny Blow's goal earned the fourths a 1-1 draw with Bedford thirds, while the sixths shared six goals with Southend seconds, as Hannah Billson, Rachel Matthews and Amy Winkelgrund got onto the scoresheet.

The sevenths also drew with Old Southendian seconds, but the scoreline remained blank.