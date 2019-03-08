Search

Hockey: Wapping women open with win at Norwich

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 September 2019

Wapping women's first team (pic Iain McAuslan)

Wapping's women got the new season off to a winning start with a 1-0 victory at Norwich City.

They started slowly after the long trip, as they adjusted to a springy pitch, but Aisling McKeon and Siobhan Stewart worked hard in midfield to help them settle.

Kate O'Sullivan looked lively in attack, but Wapping struggled to threaten and the match remained goalless at the break.

The deadlock was broken in the second half, though, when lovely play on the right from Lucia Corry led to Katelynn Roganowicz driving the base line and flicking past the City keeper.

Wapping dominated for the rest of the half, winning a host of short corners, but O'Sullivan had an effort ruled out by the umpires.

Kate Brannelly made a late smothering stop to deny the home side, as Wapping held on for the points and McKeon and O'Sullivan shared player of the match honours.

Other results, women: Wapping II 2 Sevenoaks II 4; Wapping III 2 (Ruadhan Jenkins, Hannah Mason) Saffron Walden II 1; Wapping IV 1 (Laura Riveri) Cambridge South 2; Wapping V 7 (Aline Boulan 3, Emma Beresford, Amy Winklegrund, Lucy Taylor, Jane O'Rourke) Braintree 1; Wapping VI 4 (Annie Waugh 3, Vicki Bennon) Waltham Forest III 0; Wapping VII 2 (Caroline Dale 2) Braintrere 3; Wapping VIII 1 (Ali Scott) Chelmsford 2.

Men: Wapping II 1 (Jonny Madill) Dereham 0; Wapping III 2 (Alex Gray, Brad Wherry) Bury St Edmunds 2; Wapping IV 3 Harpenden 4; Wapping V 1 (Ian Harman) Colchester 1; Wapping VI 0 Old Loughts III 2; Wapping VII 0 Crostyx II 9; Wapping VIII 4 Saffron Walden IV 1; Wapping IX 0 Upminster IV 0; Wapping X 3 (Dylan Morgan, Nick Griffiths, Alan Dorji) East London VIII 0; Wapping XI 2 (Richard Briggs, Ian Bradley) Old Loughts VI 5.

