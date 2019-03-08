Search

Advanced search

Wapping women get better of Bedford, as men start new season on high at Harleston

PUBLISHED: 16:00 02 October 2019

Wapping's women celebrate a goal (pic Iain McAuslan)

Wapping's women celebrate a goal (pic Iain McAuslan)

Archant

Wapping's women produced a five-star display to beat Bedford seconds in their first home match of the new season.

Wapping women's first team (pic Iain McAuslan)Wapping women's first team (pic Iain McAuslan)

Buoyed by their opening day win, Wapping began brightly on a gloomy day and saw Lucy Jones slot home from a tight angle.

Jones then turned provider with a through ball to Katelynn Roganowicz, who crashed home the second goal before half time.

Another attacking drive by Jones set up a chance for Emily Wilford to tap in the third goal and Kate O'Sullivan deflected the ball over the keeper's pads from a short corner to make it 4-0.

Roganowicz was then fouled in the D and picked herself up to convert from the spot and complete a comfortable victory ahead of a clash with St Albans.

Wapping men's first team (pic Iain McAuslan)Wapping men's first team (pic Iain McAuslan)

The men made the long trip to Harleston Magpies for their first Conference East outing of the campaign and gave debuts to Morgan Harries, Drew Burkin, Aaron Blumfield and George Cairns.

The hosts had the better of the early exchanges in Norfolk, with James Bowler saving a penalty corner. But Wapping began to settle and Blumfield picked out Ollie Bull, who was denied by a fine scrambling save.

Captain Will Cairns picked up his second card of the half soon after, but Wapping soaked up the pressure as the first half ended scoreless.

You may also want to watch:

Burkin saw a powerful shot gloved away after the restart, but Wapping made the breakthrough as Joe Chedd's shot deflected to Blumfield, who netted.

As Harleston pressed for an equaliser, the visitors looked dangerous on the counter and Burkin deflected an excellent cross from Bull just wide.

And Wapping sealed a 2-0 win with 10 minutes left as Harries slotted home from another counter, as Bowler kept out two late penalty corners.

Wapping travel to Bedford this weekend.

Wapping men's seconds in action (pic Iain McAuslan)Wapping men's seconds in action (pic Iain McAuslan)

The men's thirds beat Bishop's Stortford 7-2 and Tim Alexander hit a hat-trick to help the sixths to a 5-2 success over Maldon.

All other lower teams also won, while Lottie Colquhoun bagged a brace as the women's seconds beat Basildon 3-0.

Barbara Lo Giudice and Ruadhan Jenkins struck as the thirds defeated University College London 2-0, while Anna Nicklin netted twice as the fourth team beat Royston 5-2.

Wapping women's seventh team (pic Iain McAuslan)Wapping women's seventh team (pic Iain McAuslan)

Other Wapping HC results - Men: Wapping II 0 Peterborough II 0; Wapping IV 3 Hertford 4; Wapping V 0 Berkhamsted 2; Wapping VII 2 Colchester 1; Wapping VIII 3 Brentwood III 2; Wapping IX 3 Old Southendian 1; Wapping X 4 Redbridge & Ilford III 2; Wapping X! 4 Havering IV 0.

Women: Wapping V 1 Waltham Forest 2; Wapping VI 0 Thurrock II 3; Wapping VII 1 Witham II 0; Wapping VIII 0 Southend IV 0.

Most Read

Woman on tracks at East Ham suspends District line between Plaistow and Upney

Picture: Katie Collins/PA Wire.

Number of West Ham supporters arrested revealed by Home Office

Before a West Ham Premier League match at London Stadium. Picture: Paul Harding/PA.

New Forest Gate headteacher, 31, aims to inspire young women to aim for top jobs

Forest Gate Community School headteacher Thahmina Begum with pupils. Picture: Tom Barnes

Images released following fatal shooting of Stratford man

The police have released images of four people detectives want to speak to in connection with the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka from Stratford. Picture: MPS

Month of free Overground travel coming to an end

One of the new Overground trains on the Barking to Gospel Oak route. Picture: TfL

Most Read

Woman on tracks at East Ham suspends District line between Plaistow and Upney

Picture: Katie Collins/PA Wire.

Number of West Ham supporters arrested revealed by Home Office

Before a West Ham Premier League match at London Stadium. Picture: Paul Harding/PA.

New Forest Gate headteacher, 31, aims to inspire young women to aim for top jobs

Forest Gate Community School headteacher Thahmina Begum with pupils. Picture: Tom Barnes

Images released following fatal shooting of Stratford man

The police have released images of four people detectives want to speak to in connection with the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka from Stratford. Picture: MPS

Month of free Overground travel coming to an end

One of the new Overground trains on the Barking to Gospel Oak route. Picture: TfL

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Wapping women get better of Bedford, as men start new season on high at Harleston

Wapping's women celebrate a goal (pic Iain McAuslan)

Hockey: Back-to-back wins for East London women

East London women's seventh team

AC Milano make progress in cup

AC Milano face the camera

Rugby: Saracens Mako may get England call

England's Mako Vunipola during the training session at Kobe Misaki Stadium, Japan.

Cricket: Nijjar reflects on stunning season finale with Essex

Aron Nijjar and Aaron Beard with the County Championship Trophy (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists