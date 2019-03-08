Wapping women get better of Bedford, as men start new season on high at Harleston

Wapping's women celebrate a goal (pic Iain McAuslan) Archant

Wapping's women produced a five-star display to beat Bedford seconds in their first home match of the new season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wapping women's first team (pic Iain McAuslan) Wapping women's first team (pic Iain McAuslan)

Buoyed by their opening day win, Wapping began brightly on a gloomy day and saw Lucy Jones slot home from a tight angle.

Jones then turned provider with a through ball to Katelynn Roganowicz, who crashed home the second goal before half time.

Another attacking drive by Jones set up a chance for Emily Wilford to tap in the third goal and Kate O'Sullivan deflected the ball over the keeper's pads from a short corner to make it 4-0.

Roganowicz was then fouled in the D and picked herself up to convert from the spot and complete a comfortable victory ahead of a clash with St Albans.

Wapping men's first team (pic Iain McAuslan) Wapping men's first team (pic Iain McAuslan)

The men made the long trip to Harleston Magpies for their first Conference East outing of the campaign and gave debuts to Morgan Harries, Drew Burkin, Aaron Blumfield and George Cairns.

The hosts had the better of the early exchanges in Norfolk, with James Bowler saving a penalty corner. But Wapping began to settle and Blumfield picked out Ollie Bull, who was denied by a fine scrambling save.

Captain Will Cairns picked up his second card of the half soon after, but Wapping soaked up the pressure as the first half ended scoreless.

You may also want to watch:

Burkin saw a powerful shot gloved away after the restart, but Wapping made the breakthrough as Joe Chedd's shot deflected to Blumfield, who netted.

As Harleston pressed for an equaliser, the visitors looked dangerous on the counter and Burkin deflected an excellent cross from Bull just wide.

And Wapping sealed a 2-0 win with 10 minutes left as Harries slotted home from another counter, as Bowler kept out two late penalty corners.

Wapping travel to Bedford this weekend.

Wapping men's seconds in action (pic Iain McAuslan) Wapping men's seconds in action (pic Iain McAuslan)

The men's thirds beat Bishop's Stortford 7-2 and Tim Alexander hit a hat-trick to help the sixths to a 5-2 success over Maldon.

All other lower teams also won, while Lottie Colquhoun bagged a brace as the women's seconds beat Basildon 3-0.

Barbara Lo Giudice and Ruadhan Jenkins struck as the thirds defeated University College London 2-0, while Anna Nicklin netted twice as the fourth team beat Royston 5-2.

Wapping women's seventh team (pic Iain McAuslan) Wapping women's seventh team (pic Iain McAuslan)

Other Wapping HC results - Men: Wapping II 0 Peterborough II 0; Wapping IV 3 Hertford 4; Wapping V 0 Berkhamsted 2; Wapping VII 2 Colchester 1; Wapping VIII 3 Brentwood III 2; Wapping IX 3 Old Southendian 1; Wapping X 4 Redbridge & Ilford III 2; Wapping X! 4 Havering IV 0.

Women: Wapping V 1 Waltham Forest 2; Wapping VI 0 Thurrock II 3; Wapping VII 1 Witham II 0; Wapping VIII 0 Southend IV 0.