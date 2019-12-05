Wapping's men bounce back to maintain lead at top, as women stay in pole position

Wapping's men maintained their six-point lead at the top of the Conference East table with a 2-1 win over Chichester at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre on Saturday.

And the women also remain in first place in East League Premier A following their 1-0 home win over Upminster in the last match before the winter break.

The men fell behind on 13 minutes as Alex Holton converted from a Chichester penalty corner and had to wait until the 41st minute to get back on level terms through Aaron Blumfield.

And man of the match Blumfield netted again just before the hour mark to seal the points and extend Wapping's unbeaten start to the season to nine matches, ahead of a trip to third-placed Spencer, who are also yet to lose this term, in the last match of the year on Saturday.

A single Jennifer Allen goal was enough for the women to beat lowly Upminster to stay above East London on goal difference.

Lucia Corry was named player of the match for Wapping, who return to action in the new year with a double-header against Bedford and Norwich on the weekend of January 11-12.

The seconds beat Crostyx 2-1 thanks to goals from player of the match Fran Sutton and Zara Reid, while Barbara Lo Guidice netted as the thirds drew 1-1 with East London in a derby.

The sixth team also drew, 4-4 with Chelmsford, as Joje Baier (2), Sarah Guggiari Peel and Amy Winklegrund found the target and Lulu Yau was named player of the match, while the eighths beat Redbridge & Ilford thirds 2-0 thanks to an Emma Falconer-Hall brace.

The men's seconds lost 2-0 to Cambridge University, but the thirds beat West Herts seconds by the same margin as Albert Thornton and Chris Penney got on the scoresheet.

Darren Hutchinson, Will Taylor and Alex White netted as the fourths beat Felixstowe 3-0, while Fareed Anees and man of he match Alex Parkyn scored two goals each as the sixth team beat Old Southendian seconds 4-2.

The sevenths lost 2-0 to Witham seconds, while the ninths lost their derby to East London sixths by a 3-1 margin, with Tom Scrase their goalscorer.

But the 11th team ran out 4-2 winners over their Upminster rivals thanks to goals from Saad Ghauri, Simon Taylor, Nilesh Desai and man of the match Doug Shipton.