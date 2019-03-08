Search

Wapping men on move up to second place following win at local rivals Old Loughts

PUBLISHED: 15:00 15 October 2019

Wapping seconds in action (pic Iain McAuslan)

Archant

Wapping's men moved up to second in Conference East with a 3-1 win at local rivals Old Loughts.

Wapping thirds in action (pic Iain McAuslan)Wapping thirds in action (pic Iain McAuslan)

Conditions were not ideal for their third successive away fixture at the start of the season and, after a cagey opening few minutes as Wapping got used to the slippery pitch, the home side were on top.

But after a flurry of chances for both sides, wapping gained control and Will Cairns opened the scoring with a drag flick five minutes before the end of the first quarter.

Drew Burkin doubled the advantage while Loughts were down to 10 men and it was 3-0 when Cairns converted from the penalty spot, after a defender had used his body to prevent a certain goal.

Loughts hit back in similar fashion when Tom Sibley was adjudged to have prevented a goal illegeally, but Wapping absorbed waves of attacks to hold on for the points and are second behind Spencer on goal difference, ahead of a home match against Cambridge City on Sunday (1pm).

Wapping's women in action (pic Iain McAuslan)Wapping's women in action (pic Iain McAuslan)

The seconds beat East London 1-0 thanks to a Dom Oliver goal, while the thirds ran out 7-2 winners over East London seconds in another derby.

Richard Ripper bagged a brace, with Greg Edmunds, Hamish Forbes, Martin Holden-White, Tom Brownhill and Albert Thornton also on target.

The fourths beat the fifths 4-1, with Santi Jaureguizar, Will Taylor, Jon Broomfield and Darren Hutchison scoring, as Harry Travers replied, and the 11th team earned bragging rights over the 10ths by the same margin.

Alex Jones (2), Akash Marsh and Jaap Schokkenkamp netted for the winners and Calum Nourish for the losers.

The sixth team lost 4-2 to East London thirds, with Tim Alexander bagging both.

Wapping's women slipped to a 1-0 home defeat against Harleston Magpies seconds, who netted the only goal of the game in the first half.

And the seconds went down 3-1 to West Herts, with Fran Sutton their scorer.

Hattie Gaunt hit four as the thirds beat Haverhill 6-0, with Lauren Bould and Jess Frith also on the scoresheet.

Heather Shand and Anna Fishe found the mark as the fourths beat Bedford thirds 2-0, while the sevenths ran out 3-0 winners over Old Southendian seconds.

