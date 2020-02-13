Wapping's men suffer shock loss to London Edwardians but remain top of the table

Action from Wapping's clash with London Edwardian Archant

Wapping's men suffered a shock 2-1 loss to London Edwardians but remain top of the Conference East table.

The leaders began well, but could not convert their pressure into many clear chances.

However, they broke the deadlock when Aaron Blumfield crossed from the left for Ben Bull to deflect the ball in off a post.

Wapping could not hold onto their lead for long, though, as a break through the middle allowed an Edwardians forward a free reverse stick shot from the edge of the D into the bottom corner.

Despite a strong start to the second half, Wapping were kept at bay and their rivals grew in confidence, looking dangerous on the counter attack.

With 10 minutes to go, Edwardians won a penalty corner and the drag flick beat Wapping's keeper via a deflection.

Wapping pushed for a leveller but slipped to their first defeat of the season and will look to bounce back when they take on St Albans this weekend.

The women were also edged out by their Peterborough rivals, who netted the only goal of their East League Premier Division clash.

After losing possession, Wapping saw their defence overloaded by Peterborough, with the ball slotted past a flailing Siobhan Stewart and Karen Perkins.

Wapping rallied and put some passes together in defence and midfield, with Aisling McKeon and Adrienne Houle doing some great work under pressure.

But they could not convert their pressure into an equalising goal as Peterborough held on to take the points.

The men's seconds beat Ipswich IS 5-1 as Bobby Watson and Matt Seddon bagged braces and Oli Davies also netted.

Richard Ripper's goal saw the thirds to a 1-0 win over Cambridge South, while Darren Hutchinson and Craig Tuaine netted as the fourths beat Colchester 2-1.

Doubles from Tim Alexander and Fareed Anees saw the sixth team to a 4-2 win over Plashet, while Gareth Williams and Miguel Mananes scored two goals each as the eights beat Redbridge & Ilford seconds 5-1, with Kevin Sonneveld also on target.

Julius Klutmann's goal saw the ninths to a 1-0 win over East London sevenths, while the women's fifths beat Romford 2-1 as Emily Crowther struck twice.

The sevenths also won, beating Southend & Benfleet seconds by a 4-1 margin.