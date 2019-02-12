Wapping men stay top as women endure mixed weekend
PUBLISHED: 18:00 14 February 2019
A round-up of the latest results from match involved Wapping Hockey Club teams
Wapping men’s firsts remain top of the East Premier Division A following a 3-1 win over Norwich City.
Two goals from Grant Aidoo-Nash saw him named Wapping’s player of the match, while Ollie Bull was also on target.
Bobby Watson scored twice as the seconds enjoyed a 2-1 success over Dereham, with Pete Bailie impressing.
Alex Gray and Brad Wherry netted in a 2-1 win for Wapping men’s thirds against Potters Bar in a game that saw George Miller perform well.
Darren Hutchinson scored the solitary goal for the fourths as they lost 7-1 to East London seconds despite the best efforts of Alex Metcalfe.
Will Taylor and Harry Travers both nabbed braces as Wapping’s fifths beat Clacton 7-2, with Ian Harman and Max Parsons among the other scorers.
The sixths beat East London thirds 4-1; the sevenths were 2-1 winners against Havering seconds; the ninths recorded a 3-0 win over Maldon seconds; the 10ths drew 1-1 with Walthams Forest fourths; and the 11ths edged to a 2-1 triumph against Braintree Knights.
Wapping’s women’s firsts endured a mixed weekend as they won one and lost the other of their two matches in the East Premier Division.
Tash Wright scored for Wapping in a 2-1 defeat to City of Peterborough on Saturday, while Katelynn Roganowicz netted twice in a 2-1 triumph over Chelmsford on Sunday.
Hattie Gaunt nabbed a brace and Cat Cox, Pascaline Dubosc and Zoe Lagerweij also struck for the thirds in a 5-1 triumph over Witham.
Anna Fisher scored the solitary goal for the fourths as they went down 3-1 in their match against Maldon.
Wapping’s fifths beat Old Southendian 1-0; the sixths were 3-1 victors against Redbridge & Ilford seconds; the sevenths drew 1-1 with Maldon seconds; and the eighths eased to a 7-0 success over Upminster sixths.