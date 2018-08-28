Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Hockey: Wapping pass Cambridge tests for win double

PUBLISHED: 12:00 31 January 2019

Wapping sevenths (pic Iain McAuslan)

Wapping sevenths (pic Iain McAuslan)

Archant

Wapping’s men and women both celebrated East League wins over opposition from Cambridge at the weekend.

Wapping men's fourths in action (pic Iain McAuslan)Wapping men's fourths in action (pic Iain McAuslan)

The men travelled up the M11 and applied plenty of pressure against City seconds early on, with a few chances going begging.

The breakthrough came when Grant Aidoo-Nash went it alone, with two team-mates in support, to score on his reverse.

And it was soon 2-0 as Warren D’Souza slotted home at the second attempt from a short corner, after his first effort was saved.

Wapping received two green cards in the second half and the home side halved the deficit, before D’Souza saw yellow.

Wapping's men in action (pic Iain McAuslan)Wapping's men in action (pic Iain McAuslan)

Aidoo-Nash and Jonny Madill added further goals, though, to seal a 4-1 win that keeps Wapping three points clear at the top of East Premier A.

The women repeated the trick in their match with City sconds, taking an early lead through Lucy Todd.

And a second goal arrived soon after as Kate O’Sullivan chased the City defence to win the ball and slotted home.

It was 3-0 just two minutes into the second half as Wapping won a short corner and swept it to the top of the D, then slipped it to Todd to fire home.

The home side did manage to claw a goal back, but Wapping had the last word with some sublime passing out of defence leading to Aisling McKeon firing a pass to Emily Wilford at the top of the D for a stunning finish.

A third successive win, with four goals scored in each, leaves Wapping in fifth place in the East Premier.

The seconds beat Leighton Buzzard 4-0 with goals from Kate Sildermann, Jess Frith, Louise Songy and Emma Skinner, while the thirds and fourths met and drew 1-1, with Hattie Gaunt and Anna Nicklin on target.

The fifths beat Upminster thirds 2-1 as Lou Murphy and Helen Rogers struck, but the sixths lost 3-0 to Southend & Benfleet seconds, the sevenths went down 5-2 to Waltham Forest thirds – Ali Scott and Kate Geal grabbing goals – and the eighths lost 3-0 to their East London counterparts.

The men’s seconds beat Havering 2-1 as Sam Gilliat and Matthew Hyden found the net, while the thirds drew 1-1 with Cambridge City thirds as Tim Carter notched.

The fourths lost 5-2 to Hertford – Anthony Emms and Jon Broomfield scoring – but the fifths and sixths drew 2-2 in a club derby, with Oliver Perez, Mark Rigby and Fareed Anees (2) on target.

Ollie Freeman-Smith hit a hat-trick as the sevenths beat Romford seconds 7-2, with Adam Burch (2), Luke Ryan and Dave Bateman also on the scoresheet, but the eighths lost 2-1 to Thurrock as Gareth WIliams got their consolation.

The ninths beat Saffron Walden fourths 5-0, as Bryn Ford-Jones scored three times and Harry Inch twice, while the 10s drew 1-1 with Chelmsford sixths, with Tom Scrase their targetman.

The 11ths beat East London eights 2-1 thanks to a Paul Whelan brace.

Most Read

Woman fights for life after being hit by car in East Ham

A woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a car in High Street South, East Ham. Picture: GOOGLE

Guilty: Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police during high speed chase

Left to right: Lekan Akinsoji, Troy Ilfill, Nathaniel Lewis and Darnell Joseph-Newill. Pic: Met Police

Revealed: Businesses selling food in Newham with a ZERO rating for hygiene

Poundland in East Ham has a zero rating. Pic: Google.

Man dies after being hit by train at Stratford station

A man has died after being hit by a train at Stratford station. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Thieves steal paramedic’s car from Canning Town ambulance station

A paramedic's Land Rover wa stolen from outside the London Ambulance Service's station in Canning Town. Picture: LAS

Most Read

Woman fights for life after being hit by car in East Ham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Guilty: Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police during high speed chase

#includeImage($article, 225)

Revealed: Businesses selling food in Newham with a ZERO rating for hygiene

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man dies after being hit by train at Stratford station

#includeImage($article, 225)

Thieves steal paramedic’s car from Canning Town ambulance station

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Hockey: Wapping pass Cambridge tests for win double

Wapping sevenths (pic Iain McAuslan)

Stratford’s Facey Thompson feels at home in new training facility

Ashley Facey Thompson in action at Sheffield last week (Pic: GB Para Table Tennis)

Hunt for flytippers after East Ham illegal dumping caught on CCTV

These flytippers were caught on CCTV dumping waste including 20 black bags in Southend Road, East Ham on January 27. Picture: NEWHAM COUNCIL

More c2c misery for commuters with delays due to ‘defective tracks’

There is disruption across the c2c network due to speed restrictions caused by defective tracks. Picture: c2c

Start button pressed on next stage of £3.7billion Custom House regeneration

Freemasons Road in Custom House is one of the streets earmarked for redevelopment. Picture: SANDRA ROWSE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists