Hockey: Wapping pass Cambridge tests for win double

Wapping sevenths (pic Iain McAuslan) Archant

Wapping’s men and women both celebrated East League wins over opposition from Cambridge at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wapping men's fourths in action (pic Iain McAuslan) Wapping men's fourths in action (pic Iain McAuslan)

The men travelled up the M11 and applied plenty of pressure against City seconds early on, with a few chances going begging.

The breakthrough came when Grant Aidoo-Nash went it alone, with two team-mates in support, to score on his reverse.

And it was soon 2-0 as Warren D’Souza slotted home at the second attempt from a short corner, after his first effort was saved.

Wapping received two green cards in the second half and the home side halved the deficit, before D’Souza saw yellow.

Wapping's men in action (pic Iain McAuslan) Wapping's men in action (pic Iain McAuslan)

Aidoo-Nash and Jonny Madill added further goals, though, to seal a 4-1 win that keeps Wapping three points clear at the top of East Premier A.

The women repeated the trick in their match with City sconds, taking an early lead through Lucy Todd.

And a second goal arrived soon after as Kate O’Sullivan chased the City defence to win the ball and slotted home.

It was 3-0 just two minutes into the second half as Wapping won a short corner and swept it to the top of the D, then slipped it to Todd to fire home.

The home side did manage to claw a goal back, but Wapping had the last word with some sublime passing out of defence leading to Aisling McKeon firing a pass to Emily Wilford at the top of the D for a stunning finish.

A third successive win, with four goals scored in each, leaves Wapping in fifth place in the East Premier.

The seconds beat Leighton Buzzard 4-0 with goals from Kate Sildermann, Jess Frith, Louise Songy and Emma Skinner, while the thirds and fourths met and drew 1-1, with Hattie Gaunt and Anna Nicklin on target.

The fifths beat Upminster thirds 2-1 as Lou Murphy and Helen Rogers struck, but the sixths lost 3-0 to Southend & Benfleet seconds, the sevenths went down 5-2 to Waltham Forest thirds – Ali Scott and Kate Geal grabbing goals – and the eighths lost 3-0 to their East London counterparts.

The men’s seconds beat Havering 2-1 as Sam Gilliat and Matthew Hyden found the net, while the thirds drew 1-1 with Cambridge City thirds as Tim Carter notched.

The fourths lost 5-2 to Hertford – Anthony Emms and Jon Broomfield scoring – but the fifths and sixths drew 2-2 in a club derby, with Oliver Perez, Mark Rigby and Fareed Anees (2) on target.

Ollie Freeman-Smith hit a hat-trick as the sevenths beat Romford seconds 7-2, with Adam Burch (2), Luke Ryan and Dave Bateman also on the scoresheet, but the eighths lost 2-1 to Thurrock as Gareth WIliams got their consolation.

The ninths beat Saffron Walden fourths 5-0, as Bryn Ford-Jones scored three times and Harry Inch twice, while the 10s drew 1-1 with Chelmsford sixths, with Tom Scrase their targetman.

The 11ths beat East London eights 2-1 thanks to a Paul Whelan brace.