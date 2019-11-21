Hockey: Wapping pass Cambridge City tests

Wapping's women made it five wins in a row with a 3-2 success over Cambridge City.

Buoyed by their win over leaders East London a week earlier, they suffered an early setback as City opened the scoring.

But Wapping soon settled and Lucia Corey levelled, before Aisling McKeon converted from a short corner.

Jennifer Allen made it 3-1 before half time, but City hit back after the restart to make it a one-goal game.

Wapping kept their cool and controlled the game, with player of the match Lucy Todd pulling the strings.

And they protected their lead to claim three more points to remain on the heels of East London ahead of a trip to Maidstone on Saturday.

The men also met their Cambridge City counterparts in a top of the table clash in Conference East.

The leaders began well but could not capitalise on a number of entries into the D and City opened the scoring on the break through Euan Gilmour.

A hopeful aerial then sent Gilmour through to round Chris Monger and fire home a second on his reverse in the second quarter, but Wapping rallied in the second half.

Captain Will Cairns went close with a penalty corner drag flick, before Adam Fallis had a low shot saved and Ollie Bull lifted the loose ball into the roof of the net.

Both teams picked up green and yellow cards, while Wapping had a goal ruled out as they continued to press.

But it was all square on 68 minutes when a turnover in midfield led to a fine move that saw Warren D'Souza swap passes with Drew Burkin and slot through the keeper's legs.

Ben Bull flashed a late chance wide, but Wapping were happy with a point and their unbeaten record intact ahead of a home match with Bedford on Sunday.

Other results - men: Wapping II 4 (Hugo Atkins, Matthew Hyden, Alain Trail, Grant Aidoo-Nash) Ipswich 1; Wapping III 6 (Tom Brownhill 2, Brad Wherry, Alex Gray, Rob Piesse, Chris Penny) Wisbech Town 3; Wapping IV 1 (Will Taylor) Brentwood 2; Wapping V 0 Saffron Walden 2; Wapping VI 4 (Tim Alexander 3, Fareed Anees) Brentwood II 2; Wapping VII 2 (Mark Holmes, Ollie Freeman Smith) Waltham Forest 2; Wapping VIII 3 (Alex Stubbs, Miguel Mananes, Bryn Ford-Jones) Romford 3; Wapping IX 0 Maldon II 0; Wapping X 2 (CalumNourish, Dan Sethi) Brentwood V 2; Wapping XI 1 (Richard Briggs) Braintree Knights 2.

Women: Wapping II 2 (Alice Gage, Alice Pavey) Burnt Ash 1; Wapping III 3 (Barbara Lo Guidice 2, Lauren Bold) Hertford 2; Wapping IV 5 (Jenny Cook 2, Anna Nicklin, Louise Dudley) Haverhill 1; Wapping V 5 (Lucy Taylor 3, Meme Beresford 2); Wapping VI 0 Old Loughts 0; Wapping VII 4 (Emma Matthews) Havering III 0; Wapping VIII 1 (Faye Zeller) Maldon Academy 4.