Table-topping Wapping men suffer a second straight loss as St Albans claim the spoils

Wapping sixths in action (pic Iain McAuslan)

Wapping's men suffered a second successive defeat in Conference East, but remain top of the table.

Wapping sixths in action (pic Iain McAuslan)

The leaders travelled to St Albans on a wet and windy day, following a first loss of the campaign at the hands of London Edwardians

And they weathered an early spell of pressure from the hosts, before easing their way into the action.

Both sides had possession and territory, with Wapping finding most success out wide, but the only goal came from St Albans just before half-time.

A crash pass into the Wapping D was deflected and found its way to an unmarked forward, who was able to convert from a tight angle to break the deadlock.

Wapping ninths in action (pic Iain McAuslan)

And although Wapping pinned the home side into their own 25 in the second half, producing some of their most fluid phases of play this season, they could not find an end product.

Drew Burking saw a snapshot go begging, while Will Cairns sent a penalty corner rebound wide of the target as Wapping came away empty handed.

They will look to bounce back when they host Bromley & Beckenham on Saturday.

There was better news for Wapping's women, who beat Cambridge University by a 2-0 margin.

They oved the ball around quickly on a wet and fast pitch, with player of the match Lucy Nicolaides combining well with Adrienne Houle.

And Wapping took the lead when Aisling McKeon pounced to convert a rebound before the interval, to the delight of coach Matt Bowen.

THe second half saw more consistent periods of Wapping pressure repelled by strong defensive work by the students, who forced a number of penalty corners on the counter-attack.

But Wapping doubled their advantage when Lucy Todd swept the ball home from a short corner to seal the points ahead of a free weekend, before their mouthwatering derby meeting with local rivals East London on March 5.

Two goals from Alain Trail saw the men's seconds to a 2-0 win over Norwich, while the ninths thumped Saffron Walden fifths 10-0, with Sam Uden and Harry Inch bagging braces.

Dan Sethi, Sam Tomkinson, Matt Wheeler, Rich Parsons, Bryn Ford-Jones and Paul Whelan were also on target in the romp, while Santi Jaureguizar and Will Taylor hit the target as the fourths drew 2-2 with Berkhamsted.

Other results, men: Wapping III 0 Crostyx 1; Wapping V 2 (Oan Harman, Harry Tavers) Harpenden 3; Wapping VI 1 (Fareed Anees) Redbridge 2; Wapping VII 1 (Dylan Morgan) Crostyx III 2; Wapping VIII 0 Braintree II 3; Wapping XI 1 (Doug Shipton) East London VIII 2; women: Wapping II 1 (Georgia Stevens) Bishop's Stortford 2; Wapping III 1 (Pascaline Dubosc) Cambridge South 1; Wapping IV 1 (Anna Fisher) UCL 8.