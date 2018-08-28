Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Hockey: Wapping men remain clear, women battle to draw

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 February 2019

Wapping men celebrate (pic Iain McAuslan)

Wapping men celebrate (pic Iain McAuslan)

Archant

Wapping’s men remain three points clear at the top of East Premier A after a 2-0 win over Bedford.

Wapping men attack (pic Iain McAuslan)Wapping men attack (pic Iain McAuslan)

Jonny Madill and Grant Aidoo-Nash were on target for the leaders, as nearest rivals Harleston Magpies won 4-1 against Chelmsford.

The seconds saw six players find the net in a 6-3 win over Waltham Forest, including Bobby Watson, Alain Trail, Dan Chamberlain, Charley Wright, Matt Hyden and Richard Ripper.

And the fifths beat Witham 5-0 as Hamish Forbes struck twice and Harith Aldeghather, Darren Hutchinson and Tom Hammond also netted.

The ninths beat Basildon 2-1 with Bryn Ford-Jones and Harry Inch goals, while Aaron Fronda’s brace earned the 11ths a 2-2 draw with Old Southendian fourths.

Wapping fourths attack (pic Iain McAuslan)Wapping fourths attack (pic Iain McAuslan)

Wapping women battled to a 2-2 draw with second-placed Broxbourne in the East Premier to remain fifth.

They came under heavy early pressure and fell behind to a short corner, before Broxbourne broke out on the right to score a second goal from open play.

Wapping improved in the second half, though, as Becky Hart connected with the midfield and Siobhan Stewart made a string of superb tackles.

Kate O’Sullivan, Katelynn Roganoqicz, Jenn Allen, Ness Sharman and Emily Wilford combined well in attack and Wapping hit back when Aisling McKeon’s strike from the top of the D was deflected in by Allen.

Wapping women attack (pic Iain McAuslan)Wapping women attack (pic Iain McAuslan)

A quick burst from O’Sullivan then won another corner late on and Allen’s push was stopped by Murphy for McKeon to pass to Roganowicz to deflect into the top corner of the net for a deserved share of the spoils.

The thirds beat their Chelmsford rivals 3-0 as Issy Meere (2) and Barbara Lo Giudice netted, while the fifths hit Colchester thirds for six, with Lucy Taylor and Clare Williamson bagging braces in the 6-0 win.

Sophie Temminghof and Emma Beresford were also on the scoresheet for Wapping, whose sevenths won 4-0 over Braintree seconds thanks to two goals from Caroline Dale and singles from Tali Osen and Katrin Harding.

The fourths, sixths and eights lost to East London thirds (3-0), Romford (1-0) and Witham thirds (4-1) respectively.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after ‘acid attack’ at Beckton shopping arcade

The man was hurt in an attack at the Mary Rose Mall in Beckton. Picture: Vickie Flores

Newham-born rapper 21 Savage accused of being an illegal immigrant in the US

21 Savage with his ex-partner Amber Rose at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2017. Pic: PA

Shocking CCTV footage of gang attacking Promise Nkenda released as teenagers jailed for his murder

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ahmed Musa Abdille and Shamar Dawes. Pic: Met Police

Sixth form college in East Ham named as one of the best in the country

Newham Collegiate Sixth Form Centre. Pic: Isabel Infantes

Jailed: Hit and run driver who ran over baby at zebra crossing in Forest Gate

Mantas Kaupas of Sherrard Road, Forest Gate hit the baby's buggy while the tot’s parents were on a crossing at the junction of Dunbar Road and Upton Lane. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after ‘acid attack’ at Beckton shopping arcade

#includeImage($article, 225)

Newham-born rapper 21 Savage accused of being an illegal immigrant in the US

#includeImage($article, 225)

Shocking CCTV footage of gang attacking Promise Nkenda released as teenagers jailed for his murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Sixth form college in East Ham named as one of the best in the country

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jailed: Hit and run driver who ran over baby at zebra crossing in Forest Gate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

School Sport: Calverton claim bronze at Newham sportshall athletics final

Calverton finished third in the Newham qualifier for the London Youth Games sportshall athletics competition

Carole Nash MCN Motorcyle Show returns to Excel

Action from the Michelin Thunderdome at last year's Carole Nash MCN show (Pic: Hole Shot PR)

Saint Francis Hospice announced as West Ham United’s newest official club charity

Paul Freedman with former West Ham manager Sam Allardyce.

Is Orient teen Sotiriou ready to step into Koroma’s shoes?

Leyton Orient's Ruel Sotiriou keeps the ball against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Soccer Walks NYC launches for football fans visiting the Big Apple

Arsenal supporters outside O'Hanlon's in New York's East village
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists