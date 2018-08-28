Hockey: Wapping men remain clear, women battle to draw

Archant

Wapping’s men remain three points clear at the top of East Premier A after a 2-0 win over Bedford.



Jonny Madill and Grant Aidoo-Nash were on target for the leaders, as nearest rivals Harleston Magpies won 4-1 against Chelmsford.

The seconds saw six players find the net in a 6-3 win over Waltham Forest, including Bobby Watson, Alain Trail, Dan Chamberlain, Charley Wright, Matt Hyden and Richard Ripper.

And the fifths beat Witham 5-0 as Hamish Forbes struck twice and Harith Aldeghather, Darren Hutchinson and Tom Hammond also netted.

The ninths beat Basildon 2-1 with Bryn Ford-Jones and Harry Inch goals, while Aaron Fronda’s brace earned the 11ths a 2-2 draw with Old Southendian fourths.



Wapping women battled to a 2-2 draw with second-placed Broxbourne in the East Premier to remain fifth.

They came under heavy early pressure and fell behind to a short corner, before Broxbourne broke out on the right to score a second goal from open play.

Wapping improved in the second half, though, as Becky Hart connected with the midfield and Siobhan Stewart made a string of superb tackles.

Kate O’Sullivan, Katelynn Roganoqicz, Jenn Allen, Ness Sharman and Emily Wilford combined well in attack and Wapping hit back when Aisling McKeon’s strike from the top of the D was deflected in by Allen.



A quick burst from O’Sullivan then won another corner late on and Allen’s push was stopped by Murphy for McKeon to pass to Roganowicz to deflect into the top corner of the net for a deserved share of the spoils.

The thirds beat their Chelmsford rivals 3-0 as Issy Meere (2) and Barbara Lo Giudice netted, while the fifths hit Colchester thirds for six, with Lucy Taylor and Clare Williamson bagging braces in the 6-0 win.

Sophie Temminghof and Emma Beresford were also on the scoresheet for Wapping, whose sevenths won 4-0 over Braintree seconds thanks to two goals from Caroline Dale and singles from Tali Osen and Katrin Harding.

The fourths, sixths and eights lost to East London thirds (3-0), Romford (1-0) and Witham thirds (4-1) respectively.